Dollar Tree's $1.25 Barbie and Disney Socks Are Hitting the Resale Market: "Selling Like Hot Cakes"

Branded merchandise doesn't always come cheap, as anyone who's bought a souvenir at a Disney park will surely tell you. But repping your favorite Disney characters or your love for the recent Barbiemovie doesn't mean you have to shell out major bucks. In fact, Dollar Tree devotees are sharing recent in-store finds, which include Barbie, Disney, and Looney Tunes socks. They're so popular that some shoppers are even flipping them on the resale market.

TikTokers took to the platform this week to showcase the latest finds, with @YourTikTokSister highlighting the selections at her store.

"Dollar Tree has just started to put out Barbie Halloween socks—and let me tell you, these things are selling like hot cakes, so much so that they are nearly impossible to find," the TikToker says in an Aug. 25 video.





@amandaturinsky I FOUND THEM!!! 🎀🎃 Newest trending find from Dollar Tree that are selling like hot cakes! #trending #viral #barbie #dollartree #dollartreefinds #find #new #shopping @Dollar Tree

She continues, "People are literally buying them to resell them, so if you ever find them and they're $1.25, get your hands on them immediately.

There are several different design variations of the Barbie Halloween socks, but the hot pink ankle socks with gray ghosts are particularly popular.

"This one is viral, this one's viral," @blessasister28 gushes when she spots the pink Barbie socks in an Aug. 24 TikTok. "Ok, in my cart, you go, please."









The sock selections don't stop there, though. Some TikTokers have found basic (non-Halloween) Barbie socks, as well as Disney socks with characters and villains like Maleficent, Ursula, Cruella de Vil, Buzz Lightyear, Bambi, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Elsa, and Marie from The Aristocats. Characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepants, Star Wars, The Muppets, and more were also featured on socks.

"These were really nice, thick, high-quality socks, so if you or somebody that you know likes character socks, definitely check out the Dollar Tree," @YourTikTokSister urges.

TikTokers aren't exaggerating, either; the socks are actually being sold for higher prices on sites like eBay. The Barbie Halloween socks, in particular, are labeled as "viral" and "sold out" on the resale website—and they're going for $7.99 for one pair and $18 for three pairs.



Several social media users professed excitement for the latest restock, with one shopper commenting on @YourTikTokSister's video, "I MUST have Barbie Halloween!!!"

Some, however, already cleared out the supply at their local store: "I snatched up all the Barbie ones!" said another.

If you can't find Disney or Barbie varieties, chances are your local store might have candy-themed socks. In her video, @YourTikTokSister says her TikTok "would have been 15 minutes long" if she showed all of the candy socks available at her Dollar Tree. If you're down to settle for some confectionary-themed socks, you'll get an even sweeter deal, too—they're $1.25 for a pack of three.