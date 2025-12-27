3 Dog Breeds a Veterinarian Says He’d Never Own: “They’re Snarling”

This pup pro explains the personal reasons he'd stay away from these canines.

Figuring out what kind of dog is best for you can take a lot of hands-on research. Whether you’re looking for the best dog breeds for kids, a dog that doesn’t bark a lot, or simply a good companion for a specific phase of your life, it can be overwhelming trying to weigh the best options. But while each animal is different regardless of their specific breed, there are still some types that pet professionals say they would avoid.

In a recent video posted on TikTok, @drjayintx, a veterinarian with 30 years of experience, takes a rare stance and cites the different dog breeds he would “never bring home.” And while most of the calls he makes come down to personal preference, the reasons he cites could be helpful for anyone currently looking to adopt a new pet of their own.

Of course, anyone who’s owned a dog knows that while breeds can tell you a lot about what a dog looks like and specific potential health problems, each animal has their own personality that has nothing to do with their genetic makeup. But if you’ve ever wondered what could be red flags on some popular pets, here are the dog breeds one veterinarian says he’d never own.

1. English Bulldog

Many owners are drawn to the adorable look of these stout pups. But according to @drjayintx, issues with their health could weigh heavily on your time with them.

“The cutest dog in the world, but they’re just going to break your heart!” he warns, citing skin problems, eye problems, ear problems, and allergies as common issues the breed faces.

He also points to an overlay diagram in the video that points out other serious problems, such as sensitivity to overheating and heat stroke, heart valve problems, choking fits, and susceptibility to many cancers.

As you might imagine, they’re also not one of the dog breeds that live the longest. According to the video, they have a median lifespan of just 8.4 years.

2. Siberian Husky

Even dogs that don’t bark a lot still make noise from time to time. But according to @drjayintx, this sled-pulling breed can be too noisy for his day-to-day life.

“These guys are just annoying,” he says (while cheekily portraying a Husky with an “emo” haircut and tears streaming from their eyes).

But while it might seem like a cruel-hearted judgment coming from someone who cares for animals, he explains that it’s more of a personal opinion based on his line of work and the breed’s tendency to be rather vocal.

“A lot of owners think it’s very cute because they’re just talking all the time. [But] I’m around dogs all day: I don’t want to hear it!” he says.

Still, it’s not exactly their fault that they’re so chatty: According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the breed uses this intonation and screams to communicate with their pack more effectively.

3. German Shepherd

Known for their hyper intelligence and adaptability to police work, the German Shepherd is often viewed as one of the most powerful breeds. But @drjayintx says this persona doesn’t make him want to bring one home.

“From a vet’s viewpoint, I just hate German Shepherds,” he admits. He also calls the breed “defensive and protective,” adding that “they’re defensive, [and] they’re snarling.”

But it’s not just their potentially aggressive temperament that’s a dealbreaker. “They just have a lot of [health] problems as well,” he says, saying specifically that arthritis and hip problems are relatively common for the breed. “I just wouldn’t have them.”

According to the AKC, the breed is actually known to be affectionate with family and very good with small children, ranking a perfect five out of five in each category. However, the group does mark them as middle of the road when it comes to openness with strangers, adding that there is a “certain aloofness that does not lend itself to immediate and indiscriminate friendships.”