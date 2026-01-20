3 Dog Breeds That Are “Stage 4 Clingers,” Veterinarian Says

Some of these pups won't be OK with you being away.

Anyone looking for a canine companion likely hopes they’ll find one that’s happy just to be near you during the course of the day. But it’s another situation entirely when that affectionate behavior veers into straight-up neediness or overattachment. While every pet owner should fully expect to give their pups the love and affection they crave, it can be heartbreaking when even taking a quick trip to the store without them results in a full-blown meltdown. Even though every dog is different, regardless of what type they are, one expert warns that some could be more predisposed to this kind of behavior. Read on for the dog breeds that a veterinarian says are “stage 4 clingers.”

1 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Finding the right dog is always a truly personal experience that involves spending time with the prospective pup before you bring them into your family for good. But in a recent TikTok video, veterinarian @drjayintx runs down specific dog breeds that tend to take their attachment to another level.

The first dog he mentions is the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. These adorable dogs have become a go-to for families thanks to their cute appearance and playful personas. However, they may be predisposed to being particularly clingy.

“They were bred to just sit on a lap!” he says. “They love affection so much that if they’re not getting it, they can actually have anxiety and nervousness.”

If you’re looking for a true companion, this might not be a bad thing. According to the American Kennel Club, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels “do equally well with active owners and homebodies, [and] they can be upbeat athletes or shameless couch potatoes, depending on an owner’s lifestyle.”

2 Pug

With those adorable smushed faces and pugnacious (no pun intended) personalities, this breed is a popular pick for families who want a small dog. Unfortunately, they face a similar genetic history to the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

“[They] were bred in China to sit in the emperor’s lap,” says @drjayintx. “[Their] total purpose is affection. If the pug is not getting that, he gets anxious. You can see it in his face!”

Experts somewhat agree on this breed’s tendencies, with the American Kennel Club rating pugs at the highest level for affectionate behavior. Still, they only rate middle of the road when it comes to mental stimulation requirements.

3 Dachshund

Those who’ve spent time with one of these weiner dogs know they are the consummate people pleasers, often vying for attention and trying to find any way to get closer to you. But according to @drjayintx, it can sometimes go overboard—which can be especially hard if you’re hoping for a breed that barely barks.

“They are extremely affectionate, and they are extremely bonded,” he says. “[They] either want to hunt or be playing. If they’re not getting, he vocalizes. He tells you, and he barks.”

The American Kennel Club ranks the Dachshund as the highest tier of barking levels, saying they are “very vocal.” But they also still say they tend to be independent (and in some cases even “stubborn”) and they tend to maintain a playful, friendly nature.