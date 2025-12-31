10 Dog Breeds That Are Content Just Being Near You, According to Veterinarians

Vets say these calm, affectionate dog breeds are happiest simply staying close by you.

When looking for the right dog breed, reflect on your lifestyle. If you’re looking for a low-key breed that’s a loving companion, Dr. Matthew Murdoch suggests exploring various age ranges, too. “If your priority is having a quieter dog that is content just being near you, go down to your local shelter and adopt a senior dog,” Dr. Matthew Murdoch, Veterinarian and Director at Ferndale Kennels, said. “There are many gems in the rough here, and you might find a lovely companion.”

When searching for dog breeds that are content being around you, Dr. Murdoch stresses the importance of recognizing certain traits within the dog. “As a vet, another thing to note I believe is, clingy is not the same as affectionate,” he explains. “Some dogs appear loving but are actually anxious. True companionship looks like dogs happy at a comfortable distance, and dogs that don’t panic and scratch at the door if not with you for two minutes. So when looking for a content breed, do also bear in mind that you should look for [a] breed or individual who’s not too nervous (or who can be trained to be not anxious) as this is part of contentment.” It’s important to recognize, according to Dr. Murdoch, the pups that appear to need constant stimulation or a lot of exercise. “Some breeds more than others are emotionally content simply being close to their people. Resting nearby while you work or read, following you from room to room, or quietly sharing space. For many owners, especially those who value companionship over chaos, these dogs offer a wonderful companionship.” Here are 10 best dog breeds that are content just being around you, according to an expert.

1 Shih Tzus

A Shih Tzus is known to be a cuddly companion. “Shih Tzus were bred specifically to be lap companions,” Dr. Murdoch said. “They form strong emotional bonds and find genuine comfort simply being close to their people.”

2 Pugs

Pugs are known for forming a strong bond with their owners, without necessarily being too clingy. “Pugs thrive on human connection. They don’t need constant entertainment,” Dr. Murdoch explains. “They simply want to be included, even if that means sitting quietly at your feet”

3 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels have a reputation of being cuddly and sweet, and love to spend time with their owner. “Cavaliers are classic ‘shadow dogs.’ Sticking close to you all the time but not having a huge drive to be restless or energetic,” Dr. Murdoch said.

4 Greyhounds

Greyhounds are known to be quite calm and relaxed. “Despite their athletic reputation, greyhounds are famously relaxed at home,” Dr. Murdoch said. “I’ve experienced this first hand. Once their brief daily exercise needs are met, they’re content to lounge quietly near their pet parents for most of the day.”

5 Great Danes

Great Danes may seem like a massive undertaking, but these big babies are known for being super loving and affectionate. “Great Danes are a large breed, but they are also very calm and affectionate dogs that often just want to be near their people rather than constantly on the move,” Dr. Murdoch said.

6 Maltese

Vets recommend a Maltese if you’re searching for a devoted breed. “Maltese dogs are very people-focused pets and are reassured simply from being close to their owners, even when nothing active is happening,” Dr. Murdoch said.

7 Whippet

Whippets are known for being docile and relaxed, an ideal companion. “Whippets are gentle dogs that form strong bonds with their pet parents,” Dr. Murdoch said. “They are very content just relaxing quietly nearby, once their exercise needs are met.”

8 English Bulldogs

English Bulldogs love feeling close to their owners, according to experts. “English Bulldogs are steady, relaxed companions. Gentle giants! They prefer being close to their owners over any great activity,” Dr. Murdoch said. “They are often happiest just sharing space with their family. Bear in mind as flat faced breeds, they are not suitable on the whole for breeding or for hot weather and plane journeys.”

9 Bernese Mountain Dogs

Bernese Mountain Dogs make wonderful, affectionate pets. “Bernese Mountain Dogs are a lovely breed,” Dr. Murdoch said. “These dogs are emotionally gentle and deeply people-oriented. They enjoy staying close to their family and quietly being part of daily life. You will need a lot of space, although inside that space they are not very active.”

10 Basset Hound

Basset Hounds are known for being a little more self-sufficient than other breeds, while still enjoying the closeness with their owners. “Basset Hounds are naturally low-key and independent,” Dr. Murdoch said. “Bassets enjoy company without needing constant interaction. They suit calm, predictable households well.”