9 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors on a Fixed Income, According to Veterinarians

These dog breeds make wonderful, low-maintenance companions for seniors.

Pets can add a lot to your life, but they can be a lot financially, with both initial and unforeseen costs that can be tied to the breed you choose. “When considering a dog as a pet for seniors with a fixed income it is important to consider factors such as size, temperament, energy level, grooming needs, and potential for health issues,” Dr. Rory Lubold, DVM, MBA, CCRT, Head of Veterinary Services at Yourgi, said. “[Purebred] dogs are very popular, but it is also beneficial to adopt from shelters or rescue organizations, as many pets are looking for homes.” Here are 10 of the best dog breeds for seniors who are on a fixed income, according to an expert.

1 Bichon Frise

A Bichon Frise is a good choice for seniors looking to get a small dog. “These dogs are cheerful and small. They are also hypoallergenic and require minimal grooming,” Dr. Lubold said.

2 Maltese

Another great, small breed choice for seniors is a cuddly Maltese. “These are small dogs that are affectionate and playful, needing minimal exercise and grooming,” Dr. Lubold said.

3 Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are another solid option, according to the experts. “These dogs are known for their gentle temperament,” Dr. Lubold said. “They are affectionate and fit into smaller spaces; grooming is needed but manageable.”

4 Pekingese

Pekingese, according to experts, are known for being more docile and sweet. Not to mention, requiring less maintenance than other dog breeds. “These are calm dogs that prefer living indoors, they need minimal exercise and grooming,” Dr. Lubold said.

5 Chihuahua

Chihuahua are tiny and adorable, and generally don’t require a lot of grooming. “These dogs are small and require little space, minimal exercise, and very minimal grooming,” Dr. Lubold said.

6 Havanese

Havanese are another great breed to consider, according to experts, when looking for a lower maintenance pup. “These dogs are gentle and friendly, they’re easy to train and adapt well to different living environments, along with moderate grooming needs,” Dr. Lubold explains.

7 Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are sweet and small, without the need for lots of grooming, according to experts. “These dogs are small and lively,” Dr. Lubold said. “They have a friendly disposition and low grooming needs making them great companions.”

8 Miniature Schnauzer

Miniature Schnauzers are known for keeping the shedding at a minimum. “These dogs are energetic yet manageable, they are good watchdogs and have minimal shedding, though they do require grooming,” Dr. Lubold said.

9 Yorkshire Terrier

Consider a Yorkshire Terrier if looking for a breed that’s just as loving and generally requires less expenses. “These dogs are small and energetic,” Dr. Lubold said. “They are affectionate, require regular grooming, [and they] work well in small apartments.”