10 Dog Breeds That Rarely Act Destructive, According to Veterinarians

These calm, well-mannered dog breeds are least likely to chew up your home.

When training your new dog, adjusting to the new member of the family, it can be defeating dealing with items being chewed or damaged. Choosing a bread that’s less likely to act up can get in front of the potential problem. “Destructive behaviors are frustrating and can be due to stress, boredom, or exercise needs that are being unmet,” Dr. Nathaniel Rakestraw, DVM with TelaVets.com, said. “While no dog is guaranteed to be perfectly behaved, some breeds are generally less prone to destructive tendencies when given proper training, and daily activity.” Here are 10 dog breeds that rarely act destructive, according to experts.

1 Labrador Retriever

A Labrador Retriever is a breed professionals say aren’t likely to be destructive. “Labs are one of the most well behaved breeds overall, with many owners reporting low tendencies for destructive habits when they’re exercised and mentally challenged,” Dr. Rakestraw said. Just be sure to properly walk them.

2 Rottweiler

Rottweilers can be an unexpected, wonderful option, as well. “Often underrated for gentleness, Rottweilers score highly as well-behaved and less likely to engage in destructive chewing compared to many other breeds if they get consistent structure and activity,” Dr. Rakestraw said.

3 Greyhound

Greyhounds are sweet, loyal, and incredibly affectionate, making them ideal pets that are known to be generally well-behaved. “Their calm indoor demeanor and low energy when resting usually translates into minimal destructive habits at home,” Dr. Rakestraw said.

4 Basenji

The Basenji is another breed that, with exercise, is known to behave at home. “Basenjis are less damaging in the home as long as they receive mental engagement and exercise,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “They are known to be Independent and intelligent.”

5 Basset Hound

A Basset Hound is the ideal furry friend that is generally a good pup, known for having the restraint to not chew up your belongings. “Basset Hounds are more likely to lounge than chew up furniture,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “They have a mellow temperament. However, all dogs need appropriate chew toys.”

6 Chow Chow

A Chow Chow is another breed to keep in mind. “Chow Chows are typically calm and independent and, with proper socialization, are known for being rarely destructive around the house,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “Separation anxiety from their “person” can lead to destructive behavior if not properly trained.”

7 Bichon Frise/Toy Companion Breeds

Bichon Frise/Toy Companion Breeds are great breeds to consider, as well, according to the professionals. “Miniature companion breeds like Bichons and small poodles when trained and enriched usually prefer gentle play and avoid demolishing their home,” Dr. Rakestraw said about calm breeds.

8 Irish Wolfhound

An Irish Wolfhound is a breed known to check all of the boxes when looking for a loyal furry friend that likely won’t destroy your belongings. “Irish Wolfhounds are usually calm indoors if they feel securely bonded and aren’t left alone excessively,” Dr. Rakestraw said.

9 Whippet/Sighthounds

A Whippet is a wonderful option, but the breed still requires exercise in order to stay on the calmer side at home. “Sighthounds like Whippets enjoy to relax quietly rather than getting into mischief,” Dr. Rakestraw explains about the breed. “They greatly benefit from regular daily walks or short runs.”

10 Well-Socialized Mixed-Breed Dogs

Mixed breeds can be a great option when it comes to dogs that generally aren’t destructive. “Mixed breeds with stable temperaments, especially those adopted as adults show fewer destructive tendencies because their personalities are already established,” Dr. Rakestraw said.