Discover What Your Zodiac Sign Reveals About Your Health, According to an Astrologer

It's no secret that astrology can reveal a lot about who you are. From personality traits to relationship compatibility and strengths and weaknesses, every zodiac sign gives a remarkable in-depth perspective into various aspects of your life, including health. "Different parts of the body are said to be ruled by different signs and also by the planets that rule those signs," Gaye Nelson, a professional astrologer, tells us. Astrology can be an invaluable tool for gaining insight into your well-being, and we're taking a closer look at the integral relationship between health and astrology. Here's what your sign says about different ailments and sickness, according to Nelson.

1 Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Aries can be more prone to headaches, migraines, ear aches, sinus issues, and poor eyesight.

"Aries rules the head; therefore, the eyes, the nose, the mouth, the ears, the forehead, and the brain, and Mars, which rules Aries, governs the blood muscles and the adrenal glands," says Nelson.

She adds, "Also, because Aries is such a physical and athletic sign, and often they can be involved in athletics or adventurous activities or law enforcement or things involving tools or weapons. Aries will often have a lot of scars and injuries, sometimes breaking bones, and sometimes different kinds of bodily trauma related to the risk-taking factor that Aries loves so much."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Anyone who is a Taurus might struggle more with diabetes, heart problems, and more.

Nelson explains that the second zodiac sign rules "the throat, the neck, the lymph glands, the thyroid, and the lymphatic system." Venus, its ruling planet, governs the eyes, the skin, and the kidneys.

As a result, "one of the problems that can happen is obesity because there's a love of good food, there's a love of sensuality, so gallstones, sore throat, swollen lymph glands, thyroid irregularities, laryngitis, tonsillitis, and skin rashes."

While these issues may affect Taurus, staying active and not being sedentary can help. Another way to minimize health problems for this zodiac sign is to confront emotions and stay relaxed with physical touch, like massages and holding hands with loved ones, Nelson explains.

In addition, she says, "I think it's good for everyone to drink lemon juice with hot water and a bit of honey in the mornings. That's an all-purpose healer and can really be good for everyone for the throat; any kind of calming tea is going to be good for Taurus."

3 Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

Anything related to the lungs is going to be sensitive for Geminis since the sign rules that area, along with the upper body, such as the shoulders, arms, hands, and chest.

"Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, governs the nervous and respiratory systems, and because of that, Geminis can be subject to asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, respiratory issues, and sometimes shoulder, arm, or hand dysfunction," says Nelson.

She suggests learning to deep breathe, meditate, and "alternate nostril breathing, where you just get different energy in through the different parts of your nose," to help alleviate problems.

4 Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Digestive issues and tummy troubles are common with Cancers since the sign rules the chest, breast, and stomach.

"The moon is the ruling planet for cancer and governs mucus membranes and mammary glands; therefore, it's pretty classic that cancers can be prone to stomach ache, heartburn, indigestion, food allergies, lactose intolerance, anything related to particularly the stomach," Nelson notes.

Cancers should stay aware of what they eat, what food fuels their energy, and what doesn't agree with them.

"Cancer rules everyone's emotions, so any way of expressing feelings in a healthy way is going to be helpful for cancer," says Nelson. "Digestive aids, especially like fresh mint, peppermint, spearmint, or any kind of really minty blend of herbal teas, can be really, really helpful and really comforting for cancer, soothing the stomach."

5 Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Beware of ailments of the heart, spine, and back, mighty Leo.

"The sun governs general vitality and the circulatory system, so literally, the physical heart is really the core health concern for Leos," Nelson explains. Watch out for heart disease, high blood pressure, water retention, and chronic back pain.

Nelson suggests managing stress, avoiding smoking, staying physically active, and cooking with certain seasonings other than salt.

6 Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgos can be known to have intestinal issues, which can lead to major health issues if ignored.

"The classic thing for Virgo is that the intestines are where the body sorts out what's poison and what's nutrient, what do we digest and what do we eliminate. So when you have a Virgo who's not doing well, they will sometimes have ulcers, which can also plague cancer, intestinal disorders, digestive problems, and ruptured spleen," Nelson says.

She explains that Virgos can experience panic attacks for focusing too much on perfection and being hard on themselves.

"It's critical for Virgos to learn to relax and calm down," Nelson says. "They need to find a healthy routine and the right diet."

7 Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Libras are plagued with issues with the kidneys and stomach, according to Nelson.

"Libra rules the kidneys, the diaphragm, the pancreas, the abdomen, and the lower back. The ruling planet is venous, which governs the eyes and the skin," she says.

8 Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpios can be vulnerable to a variety of serious ailments, including bladder and stomach issues, as well as sexually transmitted diseases.

"Scorpio rules the colon, the bladder, the prostate gland, all the reproductive organs, the genitals, and the rectum, and Pluto, the ruling planet of Scorpio, governs the endocrine system," Nelson explains. So when things go wrong for Scorpios, they tend to get sexually transmitted diseases, cystitis, bladder infections, bowel disorders, hernia, hemorrhoids, and constipation."

Nelson's advice for this zodiac sign is to have a healthy diet rich in fiber and stay hydrated.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

According to Nelson, Sagittarius can experience issues with the "main organs" because the sign "rules the hips, the hamstrings, the thighs, the pelvis, the liver, gallbladder and the sciatic nerve. Its ruling planet, Jupiter, governs the pituitary gland and the liver."

Anyone with this zodiac sign can face challenges with obesity, lower back, liver issues, jaundice, and gallstones. But not to worry too much. Nelson says, "Generally, Sagittarius, if lived well, is an athletic sign. These are just the things that happen when things go wrong."

She recommends that anyone with this sign drink plenty of water, milk thistle, and turmeric, which can be healing for the liver. Nelson also suggests dandelion leaf tea, which is a cleansing tea for the liver.

10 Capricorn (December 21 to January 20)

Be wary of broken bones, Capricorns! The sign rules the bones, knees, skin, gums, teeth, nails, and hair, per Nelson. She says, "ailments that can come up with Capricorn are arthritis, fibromyalgia, rheumatism, osteoporosis, neuralgia, knee trouble, and sometimes tooth or gum disease."

Dental health is especially important for this zodiac sign, and taking extra good care of your joints, knee injuries, and bones Nelson advises. She says, "Massages can be great for the spine, certain herbs for joint issues, and Capricorns sometimes may need a sports brace of some sort if they're having pain in a certain joint."

11 Aquarius (January 21 to February 18)

Aquarius can suffer from a slew of problems, such as hormonal imbalances, cramping, varicose veins, nervous disorders, and more.

"Aquarius rules the ankles, the shins, the veins, and the circulatory system," says Nelson. "And Uranus, its ruling planet, governs the nervous system and the endocrine system. So, Aquarius is associated with electricity." Nelson suggests " guarding against" insomnia and panic attacks because of the vulnerable nervous system. She also says this sign is sensitive to ankle sprains and leg cramps, so it's important to stay active by "jogging, hiking, running, bicycling, aerobics, brisk walking, or anything similar."

12 Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

People who are Pisces tend to be sensitive and can worry themselves sick, which can be a disadvantage since the sign rules the lymph nodes, the pituitary, and the pineal glands, while Neptune governs the lymphatic system.

Pisces also rules the toes and feet, according to Nelson, so things like yoga, swimming, and ballet classes can be healthy and helpful to ward off problems.

However, Pisces can also be affected by addiction. "Probably one of the most challenging things for Pisces is that it's very classic for Pisces to become alcoholic or addicted to some kind of drugs, even prescription drugs, maybe even legal drugs." says Nelson.

It's important for a Pisces to have a creative outlet for their sensitivity like writing or reading poetry, painting, or songwriting, Nelson explains.