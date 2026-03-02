 Skip to content

11 Best New Dillard’s Easter Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

March 2, 2026
Shop table linens, flower pitchers, dinnerware, and decor.
March 2, 2026
Mother Nature might not agree, but spring is right around the corner. And if you’re already tracking down all things green for St. Paddy’s, you’re also probably on the hunt for Easter decor (no pun intended). Fortunately, Dillard’s has spring floral linens, vases, porcelain dinnerware, bunny decor, and more for the big spring holiday. Discover the 11 best new Dillard’s Easter finds hitting shelves this week.

1
Wicker Egg Tabletop Decor

blue, pink, or green rattan easter eggs
Dillard’s

Accentuate your tablescape with a Small Pink Wicker Egg ($19), Medium Green Wicker Egg ($29), and Large Blue Wicker Egg ($39). The spring colors will bring warmth to your display, plus the varying sizes add dimension and visual interest.

2
Posie Patch Ceramic Vases

easter bunny and egg vases
Dillard’s

The MacKenzie-Childs collection has a beautiful handmade assortment of Posie Patch Ceramic Egg Vases ($100 for the trio) for small flowers, and Posie Patch Ceramic Rabbit Candy Dishes ($150 for the trio) for sweet treats and snacks.

3
Resin Bunny Tabletop Decor

blue or green rattan easter bunnies
Dillard’s

Available in blue and green, this Set of 2 Resin Bunny Tabletop Statues ($39) would look cute on a mantle with flowers and a faux spring wreath.

4
Floral Bunny Table Linens

east bunny napkins and table runner
Dillard’s

For Easter brunch, set the table with this gorgeous 6-Foot Floral Bunny Table Runner ($54) and this matching Floral Bunny Napkin Set ($48 per four-piece set). Both items are made from 100 percent cotton, just throw them in warm water on the gentle cycle and tumble dry on low. If wrinkled, they’re safe to iron.

5
Bunny Stoneware Pitcher with Carrot Handle

easter bunny pitcher
Dillard’s

This Bunny Pitcher with Carrot Handle ($52) is crafted from durable stoneware with intricate hand-painted details and a glazed finish. The pitcher can be used for serving freshly squeezed orange juice or batched cocktails, or it can be turned into a flower vase.

6
Bunny Deviled Egg Platter Set

easter bunny deviled egg plate
Dillard’s

Display your homemade deviled eggs in style with Mud Pie’s stoneware Bunny Deviled Egg Platter Set ($48). Added bonus: It also comes with a stainless steel fork with a ceramic carrot handle.

7
16-Piece Butterfly Meadow Bunny Dinnerware Set

easter bunny dishes
Dillard’s

Lenox’s 16-Piece Butterfly Meadow Bunny Dinnerware Set ($200) includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four mugs—all of which are made from dishwasher- and microwave-safe porcelain. The pieces have scalloped edges with greenery trim.

8
Colorful Bunny Stoneware Figurine Set

colorful easter bunny figurines
Dillard’s

The petite size of this Colorful Bunny Stoneware Figurine Set ($50) makes it ideal for tablescapes, shelving, coffee tables, and mantles. They come in different colors and poses, so you can have fun styling them together or discarding them around the house.

9
Metal Bunny Toothpick Board Set

easter bunny serving tray
Dillard’s

Upgrade your charcuterie board game with this on-theme Metal Bunny Toothpick Board Set ($38)—and yes, toothpicks are already included!

10
Peanuts Easter Accent Plates

peanuts easter plates
Dillard’s

Lenox just dropped its new collection of Peanuts Easter Accent Plates ($50), and they’re almost too cute to eat off of. The ivory porcelain plates are hand-painted with colorful cartoons and a black accent trim.

11
Wicker Creek Bunny Vase

easter bunny ceramic vase
Dillard’s

This 2-in-2 Wicker Creek Bunny Vase ($40) functions as both a flower pitcher and figural decor.

