Dermatologists Warn About the No. 1 Ingredient to Avoid in Your Skincare Routine

Does your face cream have highly toxic ingredients in it that could cause harm to your health? Many skincare products routinely contain chemical preservatives to extend shelf life and prevent bacteria, but people are waking up to the side effects of these additives. One ingredient in particular is causing concern for potential health risks—parabens. “Despite being cheap and for the mass markets, they are also added to many luxury sector skin and cosmetic products,” Consultant Dermatologist Dr Ophelia Veraitch tells ELLE . “Parabens started to be added to products in the 1950s and they are used primarily to prolong shelf life and also to prevent growth of bacteria/ mold etc within them. In chemical terms they're a series of parahydroxybenzoates or esters of parahydroxybenzoic acid.” Here’s what you need to know about these chemicals, and why some dermatologists are concerned about their use.

RELATED: 30 Best Ways to Have Your Best Skin.

Concern About Parabens Shutterstock Some research shows parabens can pass the skin barrier and remain in body tissues. “In recent years there have been growing concerns about the use of parabens in self care products,” Consultant Dermatologist Dr Veraitch says. “A British study found 19 out of 20 women studied had parabens in their breast tissue. This has caused concern as it showed that the parabens in self care products don't just sit on the skin but they can be integrated and remain into our bodily tissues. From such data it has been speculated that parabens could potentially lead to cancer formation.”

Paraben and Immune Cells Shutterstock Parabens are also being flagged for their potential link to cancer and fertility. “Parabens can also commonly cause skin sensitivities and allergies,” says Dr Veraitch. “The skin sensitivities and allergies occur by repeated exposure of parabens to the skin, and then the immune cells in the skin slowly but significantly mounting an immune response to when parabens subsequently come into contact with the skin.”

Parabens and the FDA Shutterstock According to the FDA, the very low amount of parabens in skincare and cosmetics does not make it a cause for concern. “FDA scientists continue to review published studies on the safety of parabens,” the agency says . “At this time, we do not have information showing that parabens as they are used in cosmetics have an effect on human health.”

Clean Beauty iStock Many companies are removing parabens from their products to stay on the safe side. “Any ingredient that causes that much controversy in our eyes is best kept out of our products—proven or not, why take the chance?” Elsie Rutterford, a cofounder of Clean Beauty Insiders and BYBI Beauty, tells Byrdie . “Instead, we formulate products that are stable and safe in their own right, without the need for such a powerful preservative. If a preservative can keep bacteria at bay for a 36-month shelf life, chances are it will kill a decent proportion of the good stuff in your products, too.” RELATED: 10 Daily Habits That Keep Your Skin Young.

How To Spot Parabens Shutterstock Here’s how to spot parabens on a list of ingredients. “Products in the U.S. must list their ingredients on the packaging,” says UPMC HealthBeat . “Parabens are easy to spot because they contain the word ‘paraben’ as a suffix. Some common parabens are: Methylparaben Ethylparaben Propylparaben Butylparaben Isobutylparaben Manufacturers sometimes use parabens in combination with other preservatives to protect against a broad range of microbes.”