5 Ways to Supercharge Your Daily Walk for Weight Loss and Better Health

My career began in fitness years ago with an MS in Exercise Physiology and Nutrition at Columbia University in NY. I have been teaching and coaching in the fitness industry, which includes over 25 years of senior leadership positions both nationally and internationally. I was one of the original Master Trainers for WalkREEBOK for over five years. The most important thing I have learned through the years is that nothing is more important than just getting up and just “moving.” Exercise can be very intimidating. Walking is NOT! It’s critical to meet people where they are, and walking is the number one choice of ACSM and NASM and among most physicians.

Start Walking Today! Shutterstock Walking is great for so many health reasons and great for weight maintenance because it's so accessible and can be done anywhere. All you need is a good pair of walking shoes. Excess weight makes moving hard, not to mention all the other deleterious health effects. Walking stimulates your CV system, lung strength, and capacity to support the progress of your program for appropriate weight loss. When your aerobic capacity increases (you are comfortable doing more), you increase your metabolism to burn more calories.

Take Baby Steps Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock First, get out there and get moving, even if it's just around the block. The goal is to increase your baseline fitness with maybe 4-6 weeks of building up endurance and distance by slowly adding to these variables and taking baby steps. It's critical to safely progress slowly to avoid injury and overuse. Next, get a heart rate monitor that is usable inside and outside to track intensity and progress. I love the MYZONE because it's so simple and easy. But any informed choice is great.

Know Your Heart Rate Myriam B / Shutterstock Use the heart rate monitor device to determine your MAX HR. Generally speaking, Take 220-Age and multiply that number by 70-80%. This gives you a range of HR beats in your "aerobic capacity" range during exercise to maximize fitness and fat utilization. I also recommend utilizing a trainer to at least get you started and consider monthly check-ins with him/her to follow up on the next steps.

Find a Walking Buddy Shutterstock Research shows that people are more likely to commit to moving, knowing that their colleague, friend, or spouse is waiting for them. It's an "appointment," and someone is counting on you to show up! Use your calendar to schedule the days, times, and frequency of your appointments, and then invite your pals. Maybe even the dogs! Allow yourself compassion and patience. It takes 6-12 weeks to start to see and feel changes, but energy levels can improve often within 1-2 weeks. Great news! You wake up actually wanting to get out of bed!

Watch What You Eat Shutterstock All the exercise in the world won't help you lose weight if you don't monitor what you are eating and drinking each day. The overall goal is burning calories, whether they are from fat or from carbohydrates. To lose weight, the old adage still holds true: "Eating less and moving more" is the simple formula. So, as you become more fit, your body burns calories faster. And once you reach your weight loss goal, you can easily vary the intensity of walking to maintain that. This is where exercise is key to lifelong weight maintenance. RELATED: 10 Effective Home Workouts That Require No Equipment

Avoid These Mistakes Liudmila Chernetska / iStock What common mistakes should people avoid when walking for fat burning? First, understand the value and purpose of a stroll around the block for getting started in an exercise program or for recovery days. Once comfortable, it's crucial to progress to greater intensities (i.e., walk longer, walk faster, and more often when possible). Please do not increase all these variables at once. Choose one at a time and progress from there. It's important to work into 70-80% HR range numbers using your HR monitor to guide yourself safely.

Stay Motivated Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot Try putting out your walking clothes and shoes the night before. Take a good look at your diet, refrigerator, and cabinet staples. Do you need everything there? Can you limit the sweets, salty foods, and alcohol to enjoy on special occasions? I avoid bringing them into my house in the first place unless I am CONSCIOUSLY choosing to buy them for a reason.