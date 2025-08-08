This 2-Ingredient Water Hack Can Help Fight Inflammation, Weight Gain, and More

It’s not just what you eat that can have a positive effect on your body: It’s what you sip on, too. But that doesn’t mean you need to make regular runs to the juice bar to get on the right track. Research shows that adding just a couple of ingredients to a regular glass of water can yield significant health benefits, including reduced bloating, increased energy, and so much more.

RELATED: 111-Year-Old Woman Credits This 3-Ingredient Drink for Her Longevity: “I Never Go to the Doctor.”

Cucumber-lemon water can reduce inflammation.

While it might be known to some as “spa water,” there’s nothing that says you can’t sip this hydrating beverage at home.

In a recent TikTok video, health educator Eric Berg, MD, explained the benefits of adding cucumber and lemon slices to your water, most notably reduced oxidative stress, which can lead to inflammation.

Why is this the case? According to Medical News Today, cucumbers contain a high number of antioxidants—including calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamin A, and vitamin K—that fight oxidative stress, helping to reduce the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other serious health concerns.

Likewise, lemons are high in vitamin C and flavonoids, two more powerful antioxidants.

“You’re going to have less stiffness, less pain, less soreness, better joint mobility,” Berg suggests.

It can also help with digestion and bloating.

On top of its anti-inflammatory benefits, cucumber-lemon water can also ease digestive symptoms like bloating.

“Both cucumber and lemon are natural diuretics,” Berg explains. “If you have any swelling or fluid retention, that will go away.”

The reason behind this is that cucumbers are high in water content and potassium. which aids in fluid balance throughout the body. Meanwhile, lemons are high in vitamin C and citric acid, which stimulate digestion.

There are also other important metabolic benefits that come from cucumber and lemon water. “Both of them are really good for your liver and your gallbladder, [so] your ability to digest fats is going to be better,” explains Berg.

RELATED: Researchers Say This Is the #1 Superfood You’re Not Eating.

There could even be weight loss benefits to drinking cucumber-lemon water.

Of course, one of the most important benefits of sipping cucumber and lemon water is that the added flavor can help you hit your hydration goals.

Moreover, a 2005 study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that “individuals with adequate vitamin C status oxidize 30 percent more fat during a moderate exercise bout than individuals with low vitamin C status; thus, vitamin C-depleted individuals may be more resistant to fat mass loss.”

By coupling vitamin C intake with hitting your hydration goals, experts say you can get a two-for-one effect when it comes to weight loss.

“After hours of sleep, your body is dehydrated, and even mild dehydration can slow your metabolism,” Mario Padron, DO, founder and medical director of Focus ADHD Indy, previously told Best Life.

“Drinking water first thing helps kickstart digestion, wakes up your organs, and—here’s the key—can actually help regulate your appetite,” he explained. “A lot of people mistake thirst for hunger, so starting the day hydrated helps prevent unnecessary snacking later.”

RELATED: Drinking Sparkling Water Could Help You Lose Weight, New Research Suggests.

Still, you should be wary of some of the loftier promises.

Social media has made it very easy to get caught up in miraculously effective health fixes. And while the cucumber and lemon water hack might be completely harmless at best, it’s important to remember that not all the benefits you see touted online are a given.

Part of this comes down to claims that the drink can help supercharge your immune system. While it’s true that the vitamin C from lemons plays an integral part in how our bodies defend themselves, there’s scant evidence to suggest that increasing your consumption will provide much benefit.

One meta-analysis of over 60 studies found no connection between people who took high-dose vitamin C supplements and a reduction in the frequency or severity of the common cold, per The New York Times.

While research does link better hydration to decreased constipation, the citric acid component of the water might not be as much of a digestive boost as it’s made out to be.

According to Emily Ho, PhD, a professor of nutrition and the director of the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, there’s little research to suggest that the amount ingested from squeezing a lemon into your water will help your body break down food.

However, experts still agree that it can’t hurt to keep adding cucumber and lemon to your water—especially if the flavors help you drink more of it.

“There’s nothing wrong with it,” Joan Salge Blake, a dietitian and clinical professor of nutrition at Boston University, told The New York Times. “But there isn’t really anything miraculous about it either.”

RELATED: 10 Dangerous Signs You’re Not Drinking Enough Water, According to Doctors.

The takeaway:

Feeling thirsty? Experts say adding cucumber and lemon to your water can be a simple hack to boost its nutritional value. Reportedly, the diuretic properties of both fruits can help relieve chronic bloating, while the antioxidants they provide can help reduce inflammation and ultimately bring down oxidative stress in the body.

Cucumber-lemon water could even be helpful for weight loss by helping to kickstart your metabolism when drunk first thing in the morning.

Some doctors push back on the loftier claims that have taken over social media, including that cucumber-lemon water provides a massive immunity boost or helps the body break down food. Still, doctors agree that ensuring you stay hydrated is an important goal, and adding cucumbers and lemons is a healthy flavoring option without calories or additives.