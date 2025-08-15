Craving Ice? You May Have This Vitamin Deficiency
A lasting craving to chew or suck on ice is a condition called pagophagia.
Food cravings can occur for a range of reasons that are physical, mental, and emotional. And while some cravings may represent a sudden and intense but passing desire for a specific food, others are your body’s way of alerting you to a more persistent underlying condition. Experts say one specific example of this is craving ice, as it may signal a serious vitamin deficiency.
Craving ice may be associated with iron deficiency.
Craving ice on a hot day is both normal and common. But if your craving is persistent and seems unrelated to heat or thirst, it may be due to an iron deficiency.
Since an iron deficiency often means that your body is unable to produce enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen through your body, it often develops into a condition called anemia. This can put an extra strain on your organs, especially your heart, “which now has to pump harder and faster to compensate for the lower number of red blood cells,” Daniel Landau, MD, an oncologist and hematologist for The Mesothelioma Center, previously explained to Best Life.
A lasting craving to chew or suck on ice is called pagophagia, according to Mayo Clinic. Their experts explain that pagophagia is a form of “pica,” a condition in which people crave and chew “substances that have no nutritional value—such as ice, clay, soil, or paper.”
While the exact cause of ice cravings is unclear, one study found that chewing ice might increase alertness in people with iron deficiency anemia. Another study found that, of anemic participants, 16 percent had pagophagia.
But why ice?
“There are various hypotheses,” Helen Evans-Howells, a GP and allergy specialist, told Business Insider.
One is that ice soothes the dry tongue and inflamed mouth that often accompanies an iron deficiency. Another is that chewing ice can increase blood flow to the brain, which is being slowed down due to a lack of red blood cells.
However, Evans-Howells said, “The most likely reason is that this unusual craving is the body’s way of trying to highlight that there is a nutritional deficiency.”
These are other symptoms of iron deficiency anemia.
Iron deficiency can affect anyone, but it tends to affect women more frequently than men. You may be at high risk of iron deficiency if you have heavy menstrual periods, are pregnant, breast-feeding, or have recently given birth, have a low-iron diet, have certain gastrointestinal conditions, or have undergone certain surgical procedures.
Individuals with iron deficiency anemia often feel tired, weak, or short of breath. If you develop the condition, you may also experience chest pain, rapid heartbeat, poor appetite, headache, dizziness, or lightheadedness. Some people with anemia may develop pale skin, hair loss, cold hands and feet, tongue inflammation, restless legs, or brittle nails.
Because these symptoms are not unique to anemia and could suggest a range of conditions, it’s important to bring them to your doctor’s attention if you notice them.
Mayo Clinic adds that you should never “self-diagnose or treat” a suspected iron deficiency through dietary changes or with nutritional supplements.
“Overloading the body with iron can be dangerous, because excess iron accumulation can damage your liver and cause other complications.” In rare cases, iron deficiency anemia can be the result of internal bleeding, and your doctor may wish to rule out this possibility before treating the problem.
According to the American Society of Hematology, your physician will most likely begin their evaluation by administering a complete blood count (CBC) test. They may also check your iron serum levels by measuring the amounts of ferritin and transferrin in the blood. This can help reveal whether your body is properly transporting and storing iron—a crucial clue in diagnosing iron deficiency anemia.
Whether you can’t stop craving ice or you’re feeling fatigued and out of breath, your doctor may be able to help.