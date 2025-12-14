11 Best Costco Holiday Decor Finds, According to Interior Designers

Interior designers share the Costco holiday décor finds that elevate any home for the season.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is more than a grocery store, with items to decorate for the holidays to spruce up your home. Whether you’re looking for gingerbread houses, fresh wreathes, or even color changing sparkling lights, they have you covered, and even experts are recognizing their quality. Laura Medicus, Interior Designer and Owner of Laura Medicus Interiors at Laura Medicus Interiors weighs in with her opinion on the best holiday items at Costco this season.

1 15′ Fresh Western Red Cedar Garland

The 15′ Fresh Western Red Cedar Garland for $37.99 adds greenery to an otherwise plain mantle during the holidays. “I love that you can get the real deal at Costco,” Medicus said. “This is a gorgeous fresh garland that I would drape over a front door and embellish with some ribbons.”

2 Red Waxed Amaryllis

Experts say that the Red Waxed Amaryllis for $37.99 adds a floral note to the table. Best of all, they don’t even need water! “I have these on my dining room table right now and they are stunning,” Medicus said. “They make a great gift too.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Vibe Wi-Fi Color Changing String Lights

The hanging Vibe Wi-Fi Color Changing String Lights for $89.99 adds a rustic, yet festive, feature. “I think cafe lights make any outdoor space feel magical and I love that these are color changing and you can get a holiday look,” Medicus said. “Get your firepit going, hot chocolate steaming and you’re ready to feel festive in the backyard.”

4 LumiPur 6-piece Flameless Candles

The LumiPur 6-piece Flameless Candles add soft lighting to gently fill the room for $42.99. “Group these together on a console table or a piano and add some greenery around them for maximum impact,” Medicus said.

5 Ruby Wine Glasses

These vibrant Ruby Wine Glasses for $34.99 brighten up the table setting, adding a splash of Christmas colors to the room. “This red is fantastic and adds such a pretty pop of color to a table or a small party,” Medicus said.

6 Fifth Christmas Lane Dinner Set

The Fifth Christmas Lane Dinner Set for $49.99 includes beautiful red and white plates incorporating birds and unique red patterns. “I love this set and would bring this out every winter,” Medicus said. “It’s a classic.”

7 Bakery Bling Designer Gingerbread Houses

These Bakery Bling Designer Gingerbread Houses for $29.99 make putting these decorations together a cherished memory, rather than a chore. “I’d love to sit around a table with family or friends decorating these gingerbread houses, listening to holiday music and eating cookies,” Medicus said.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

8 Fresh Wreath

This 8.26″ Fresh Wreath for $59.99 adds multiple shades of green and red hints to the entryway this season. “Costco has beautiful fresh wreaths,” Medicus said. “I like that this one has touches of red and mixed greenery. You could hang it as is – just remember to spritz it with water.”

9 Holiday Kitchen Towels

The Holiday Kitchen Towels for $19.99 add a bit of color to the kitchen. “I love these in Green,” Medicus mentioned. She suggests going with green to incorporate a holiday touch, while bringing in something helpful. Dish towels are not just a decoration, but they’ll come in handy when cleaning up after Christmas dinner.

10 Disney Character Family Holiday PJ’s

Nothing beats cozy PJs around the holidays, and these soft Disney Character Family Holiday PJ’s for $19.99 are the perfect ensemble for watching the parade Christmas morning on TV while unwrapping gifts. “They even have a set for the family pet which is so adorable,” Medicus said.

11 Norfolk Island Pine Tree

The Norfolk Island Pine Tree for $59.99 is ideal when it comes to replacing a big tree in your apartment or incorporating extra festive greenery around the house. “I would put this in a basket or a vintage metal bucket and exchange the store decorations for simple ribbons,” Medicus said. “I like that you could re-pot this and keep it all year long.”