Health

If You're Doing This in the Shower, Doctors Say to Stop Immediately

This common practice could actually result in irreversible problems.

By Kali Coleman
March 10, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
March 10, 2021
circle

When it comes to your personal hygiene, you probably have your morning and nightly routines down pat by now, without giving them much thought. Unfortunately, if you're on autopilot, you might not realize that there is one thing you could be doing while showering that could cause irreversible damage. Read on to find out what you shouldn't do in the shower, and for more everyday things you may be doing incorrectly, If You're Swallowing Your Medication With This, Stop Immediately.

Doctors say don't wear contact lenses in the shower.

Cropped shot of a handsome young man having a refreshing shower at home
iStock

If you're getting in the shower while still wearing your contacts, you could be in for a world of problems. Charissa Lee, OD, head of North America Professional Affairs at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., says it is "essential to remove contact lenses before taking a shower." That's because, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns, your contact lenses should never come in contact with water.

So it's not just a shower that could cause you harm. Ora Esfahani, OD, director of optometric services at the Southern California Eye Institute, says you should remove your contact lenses before swimming or using a hot tub, too. And for more on washing up correctly, find out The One Body Part You Shouldn't Wash in the Shower, Doctors Say.

Water may contain harmful germs that can cling to your contacts.

Cropped shot of a beautiful young woman putting in her contact lenses at home
iStock

Gabriela Olivares, OD, an optometrist with VSP Network Eye Doctor, says that water from sources like showers, hot tubs, and pools contains all kinds of germs, including acanthamoeba, which is known as the "eye eating amoeba." According to Seamus Flynn, an optometrist and co-owner of eyewear brand Sapphire Eyewear, this bacteria can cling to your contacts if you are wearing them in the shower.

"If you are not wearing any contact lenses and your eye comes into contact with acanthamoeba, your natural blink reflex is enough to wash it away," Flynn explains. "If you are wearing contact lenses, however, the bacteria can remain on the lens." And for more up-to-date health news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Some of these germs can result in serious eye complications, including blindness.

Ophthalmologist analyzing exam's results in a monitor
iStock

Acanthamoeba can cause a rare, but very severe type of eye infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis, according to the CDC.

"Acanthamoeba keratitis is extremely painful and difficult to treat. Once in your eye, acanthamoeba releases proteins that dissolve the cornea," Olivares warns of the transparent, protective outer layer over the front part of your eye. "The worst acanthamoeba keratitis infections can result in blindness." And for more on your eye health, This Is Why You Shouldn't Lie to Your Eye Doctor About Floaters.

Water can also cause your contacts to stick to your eye.

Migraine symptoms in businessman. Man suffering from pulsating pain of one sided headache. People medical healthcare concept
iStock

According to the CDC, water can also affect contact lenses by causing them to change shape, swell, and stick to your eye, which may not only be uncomfortable but can also scratch your cornea. These scratches can result in "microscopic breaks in the surface, making it easier for germs and microbes to cause an infection" like Acanthamoeba keratitis, Lee says. And for more showering tips, check out These Are the Only 3 Body Parts You Need to Wash Every Day, Doctor Says.

Take your contacts out immediately if they do come in contact with water.

Contact Lens For Vision.
iStock

If you accidentally get in the shower while still your wearing contacts, Olivares recommends that you "immediately close your eyes and carefully step out of the shower until you can remove the lenses correctly." If you did come in contact with any dangerous germs, "once the contact lens is removed, bacteria or other germs are more likely to be removed by themselves since nothing is holding them onto your eye, such as your contacts," Esfahani explains.

According to Lee, you should only remove and touch your contacts with dry hands, so if your lenses do come in contact with water, you should "throw them away or disinfect them with a proper contact lens solution." Some signs that your contact lenses have negatively interacted with water and harmed your eyes may include soreness, redness, blurred vision, or other unusual symptoms, Olivares says. If you experience any of these issues, you should talk to your doctor as soon as possible. And for more topics you may need to bring up to your MD, If You're Taking This OTC Medicine More Than Twice a Week, See a Doctor.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • You Won't See This on Your Beauty Products Again
    You Won't See This on Your Beauty Products Again
    Smarter Living

    You Won't See This on Your Beauty Products Again

    One word is being removed from 100 brands' products.

  • Hand over bell at hotel reception
    Hand over bell at hotel reception
    Smarter Living

    The Most Unpopular Hotel Chain in America

    Experts and consumers say stay anywhere but here.

  • Burger King sign against blue sky
    Burger King sign against blue sky
    Smarter Living

    This Is Why Everyone's Mad at Burger King

    The company has since apologized for the error.

  • Piers Morgan at the 2019 British Academy Awards
    Piers Morgan at the 2019 British Academy Awards
    Culture

    Piers Morgan Was Banned From This Talk Show

    "But if I have to make a list, he's on it."

  • woman buying kids clothes in mall store
    woman buying kids clothes in mall store
    Smarter Living

    This Beloved Brand Is Closing 122 Stores

    The shops will shutter by the end of the year.

  • Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer at the People's Choice Awards in 1995
    Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer at the People's Choice Awards in 1995
    Culture

    Jennifer Aniston's Most '90s Red Carpet Looks

    These photos will take you way back.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE