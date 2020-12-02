Health

You Shouldn't Be Showering Any Longer Than This, Experts Warn

A healthy shower should only last this long.

By Kali Coleman
December 2, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
December 2, 2020
circle

For most of us, there's nothing quite like a nice, hot shower. In fact, some people admit to routinely taking 45-minute showers. But it turns out, you should really be placing a time limit on your showering activities. In fact, according to experts, you really shouldn't be showering any longer than 15 minutes. Read on to learn why you need to limit your shower time, and for more showering tips, You're Showering at the Wrong Time Every Day, Experts Say.

"Showering for longer periods of time—or longer than 15 minutes—can adversely affect your skin, hair, and nails over time by over-drying them," explains Anna H. Chacon, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and medical expert for ZELEN Life.

According to Chacon, the ideal shower should only last around 5 to 15 minutes and should only be done once a day, at most. After all, showering is important to "maintain the health of your skin, hair and nails," but showering incorrectly can also create problems.

Jill Canes, NP, a nurse practitioner with more than 14 years of experience and founder of Face Forward Medical Aesthetics, says that even in lukewarm temperatures, long showers can dry out your skin by stripping away your skin's natural oils. She says this causes your pores to open up, which allows moisture to escape, and then your skin may start to feel tighter and could even crack, if severely dehydrated.

If you want to take longer showers, Cheryl Woodman, a skincare expert and formula scientist, says that you should absolutely turn the heat dial down. That's because "cooler water reduces the negative effects of water on skin," she explains.

But just because the water is colder doesn't mean you can spend too long in the shower, either. Woodman says a clear sign you've been in the shower too long is that your skin feels squeaky clean or tight afterwards. This can mean that "your skin barrier health is reduced," which can actually leave you vulnerable to infection.

Taking a long shower isn't the only issue that can lead to infection-prone dry skin, however. For more factors that could be contributing to your dry skin, read on, and for other bad shower habits to avoid, discover The Grossest Thing You're Definitely Doing After a Shower, Experts Say.

1
Weather

young man standing with his eyes closed in the snow
Shutterstock

The seasons may play a part in how your skin is feeling. According to the Mayo Clinic, "skin tends to be driest in winter, when temperatures and humidity levels plummet." And for more essential shower guidance, This Is How Often You Should Really Be Showering, Doctors Say.

2
Heat

woman warming up next to a space heater
Shutterstock

Cranking up a heater during the winter months won't do you much good, either. The Mayo Clinic says that "central heating, wood-burning solves, space heater, and fireplaces all reduce humidity," which dries out your skin. And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3
Cleaning products

Attractive man buying shampoo in shopping mall - Image
Shutterstock

Watch out for your soaps, shampoos, and laundry detergent. The Mayo Clinic says that many of the most popular formulas for these items are actually designed to remove oil, which in turn strips moisture from your skin. And for more shampoo issues to watch out for, If You See This on Your Shampoo Label, Toss It Immediately.

4
Other skin conditions

Man looking at his dry skin in the mirror
Shutterstock

Your dry skin could mean that a larger, more long-term issue is present. According to the Mayo Clinic, people with skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis are more prone to dry skin than people who don't have these conditions. And for more on keeping your skin healthy, check out these Skincare Mistakes That Are Aging Your Skin, According to Experts.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • woman opening gift in cardboard box
    woman opening gift in cardboard box
    Smarter Living

    This Is the No. 1 Etsy Gift People Want This Year

    These gifts are sure to make anyone's holiday.

  • still from dolittle
    still from dolittle
    Culture

    The Worst Movies of 2020, According to Critics

    How many of these clunkers have you seen?

  • vials of blood show different blood types
    vials of blood show different blood types
    Health

    Have This Blood Type? You May Be Safe From COVID

    It's good news for more than a third of Americans.

  • The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
    The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
    Health

    This State May Be Locking Down Again

    COVID surges have the governor considering it.

  • Madonna
    Madonna
    Culture

    Madonna Just Posted a Rare Family Photo

    Her kids are so grown up!

  • An older woman pulling up her sleeve to get a COVID vaccine from a male health care worker wearing PPE.
    An older woman pulling up her sleeve to get a COVID vaccine from a male health care worker wearing PPE.
    Health

    CDC Rules on Who Gets the COVID Vaccine First

    The agency's recent vote made the important call.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE