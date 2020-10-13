For many people, their morning routine involves rolling out of bed and then immediately shuffling towards the shower to really wake up with a good rinse. But even though dousing yourself in warm water might feel like the right way to start the day, doctors and scientific studies indicate it might actually be better to hold off on your daily cleaning ritual. According to science, you're showering at the wrong time every day if you're doing it in the morning. Read on to find out why you should be rinsing off at night, and for more on how your routine could do more harm than good, This Is How Often You Should Really Be Showering, Doctors Say.

Showering at night can help you sleep.

According to research published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews in 2019, taking a warm 10-minute shower an hour or two before hitting the sheets actually helps people fall asleep more easily.

"That rapid cooling after you get out of the shower or out of the bath tends to be a natural sleep inducer," Christopher Winter, MD, owner of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine clinic, told The Greatist. "So it's a nice way to fool your body into thinking it's time to go to bed." And for the habits to ditch for the sake of your sleep, here are 25 Things You're Doing That Would Horrify Sleep Doctors.

And it allows you to rinse off the day's germs.

Besides being a great natural sleep aid, dousing off before you get into bed could also have another immediate health benefit. By rinsing the dust and pollen that has accumulated on your skin and hair throughout the day before hitting the hay, you can avoid bringing potential allergens into your bed with you, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. And for another way you may be hurting your health at home, here's The One Thing in Your Home You're Not Cleaning That's Making You Sick.

During the COVID pandemic, showering after being outside is key.

Experts also point out that cleaning off your body after a day out and about can be especially important amid the COVID-19 epidemic. "We shower to help shed dead skin cells, as well as remove oil, dirt, sweat, and bacteria," Suzanne Friedler, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology PC, told Everyday Health. "If you work in a location where you are interacting with many people in a confined space, then it's a good idea to shower immediately when you get home and before greeting your family." And for the areas you need to pay attention to in the shower, check out The Only 3 Body Parts You Need to Wash Every Day, Doctor Says.

Showering at night is better for your skin.

Even if you're just looking to take better care of your skin, a nighttime shower can do wonders for your complexion. "When it comes to skincare, showering in the evening really is the best option, as it helps remove all of the make-up, oil, dirt, and pollutants that have accumulated throughout the day," Boris Raspudic, general manager of Foreo, a Swedish beauty and wellness brand, told Mirror. And for the one area to avoid washing, check out The One Body Part You Should Never Clean, According to Doctors.