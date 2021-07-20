If You Wipe Off Your iPhone Like This, Apple Says Stop Immediately

Our phones wind up in some pretty dirty situations, from getting wedged in between those nasty couch cushions to accidentally falling on the filthy ground. Many of us even scroll on our phones while eating, leaving them victim to grease, crumbs, and spills. And as gross as it may sound, we all tend to wipe down our phones with whatever is nearby, even if that means our shirt or pants. But trying to clean your iPhone in a certain common way can actually damage it, and now Apple is warning consumers what not to do when it comes to wiping down your phones. Read on to find out what you should avoid the next time your iPhone—or any Apple product—is in a sticky situation.

RELATED: If You're Charging Your iPhone Like This, Apple Says Stop Immediately.

Apple says you shouldn't wipe off your iPhone with bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

If you've been diligently wiping down your phone due to COVID, you should know there are a few products that aren't safe to use. Apple recently updated its guidelines to send a new warning to users, advising them not to use bleach or hydrogen peroxide on their iPhones, as first reported by MacRumors.

The new cleaning guidelines, which were updated on July 16, warn users not to use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives on their phone, as well as any products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. The company says these cleaning agents should also not be used on any other Apple products, like computers, laptops, iPads, or iPods.

Liquid damage isn't covered by Apple's protection plans.

If your Apple device stops working, you can usually get it fixed under a warranty or AppleCare protection plan, if you've opted into that. Unfortunately, "liquid damage" isn't covered under either. That's one reason why Apple heavily warns consumers to keep liquid cleaning products away from their device and to avoid getting moisture into any of the device's openings.

"If liquid makes its way inside your Apple product, get help from an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple Retail Store as soon as possible," the company advises. They add that while liquid damage isn't covered, you "may have rights under consumer law."

And for more tips and tricks for your day-to-day life, sign up for our daily newsletter.

You can use other disinfectants on your Apple products.

According to Apple, some disinfectants can be used on your Apple devices—but with caution. The company says you can use a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, a 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, as long as you only "gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces." Apple also recommends that you avoid doing any excessive wiping of your device, which could damage it.

Apple has specific cleaning guidelines for every device.

Apple has general cleaning guidelines for all devices, like only using soft, lint-free cloths to clean them and unplugging all external power sources and cables before cleaning. But the company also breaks down cleaning guidelines for each Apple device on its website.

With iPhones, Apple even breaks down recommendations by model, as different iPhones have components that require different cleaning measures. For example, the iPhone XS and newer models have a fingerprint-resistant oil repellent coating that can diminish if it comes in contact with cleaning products and abrasive materials.

"Apple products are made with a variety of materials, and each material might have specific cleaning requirements," the company explains.

RELATED: Apple Released This Major Warning About the Latest iPhones.