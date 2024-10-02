Doctors Issue Urgent Warning as "Chroming" Trend Kills Kids

Doctors are warning parents about a new social media craze that could cost lives. Chroming, which is essentially the new form of huffing, is a way to get high from legal substances such as nail polish, hair spray, markers, gasoline, and more. “People have been inhaling fumes for centuries,” pediatrician Dr. Betty Choi tells CNN . “According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, inhalant abuse peaked in the 1990s and was downtrending over the last two decades. But in recent years, experimentation rates among teens have risen again.” Here’s what parents need to know about this alarming new trend.

1. Everyday Household Items Shutterstock One of the more alarming factors of chroming is how easy it is to access sources of hydrocarbon—paint thinners, aerosol deodorant, metallic paint, and more. "Children are getting a high. And the symptoms typically are what you would see with, say, alcohol intoxication. The children are inebriated, staggered gait, sedation," Dr. Anthony Pizon, chief of medical toxicology at UPMC and emergency medicine professor at the University of Pittsburgh, tells CBS News .

2. Long-Term Risks of Chroming Shutterstock Experts are warning about the influence of social media in this new trend. "A lot of kids are unfortunately exposing themselves to it largely due to its appeal on TikTok," Pizon says. "Sometimes people will take this to extremes and put the compound in a bag and put their bag over their head, and they can obviously suffocate to death. Some of the compounds that they inhale can cause cardiac arrest, which would be most severe. And then there's lots of other side effects that you can see from this. You can see kidney damage, electrolyte disturbances, seizures, lung injury, muscle weakness.”

3. Warning Signs of Chroming Shutterstock Parents need to be aware of warning signs their children may be taking part in this trend. "You just have to be that interested in what your children are doing, and aware of what they may have access to in their room,” Pizon says. “Noticing these drained compounds may be under their bed. And if parents have these products at home, there's a long list of products that can be used to dispose of them when no longer needed.” Children may also display sores around the mouth and nose, frequent nosebleeds, and behavioral issues.

4. How Can Parents Prevent Chroming? Shutterstock Talking to kids and explaining the dangers is important, experts say. “The best way to approach chroming is to approach it like other dangers — an ongoing conversation over time,” Choi says. She recommends saying things such as “Let’s cap on those markers because the strong fumes can give you a headache,” or “Those painters are wearing N95 masks because spray paint is dangerous to breathe in.” Even, “It can permanently screw up your brain, heart and other organs. Some kids have even died the first time. I love you and want to make sure you know the facts. My job is to help you make safe decisions about your body.” RELATED: This Is the Secret to Having a Strong Bond with Your Teen.