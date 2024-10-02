Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health

Doctors Issue Urgent Warning as "Chroming" Trend Kills Kids

Here’s what parents need to know.

Aerosol paint cans on a white surface
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastOct 02, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Doctors are warning parents about a new social media craze that could cost lives. Chroming, which is essentially the new form of huffing, is a way to get high from legal substances such as nail polish, hair spray, markers, gasoline, and more. “People have been inhaling fumes for centuries,” pediatrician Dr. Betty Choi tells CNN. “According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, inhalant abuse peaked in the 1990s and was downtrending over the last two decades. But in recent years, experimentation rates among teens have risen again.” Here’s what parents need to know about this alarming new trend.

RELATED: The 21 Most Ridiculous Fads of the 2010s

1. Everyday Household Items

Aerosol spray can creating clouds in the sky

Shutterstock

One of the more alarming factors of chroming is how easy it is to access sources of hydrocarbon—paint thinners, aerosol deodorant, metallic paint, and more. "Children are getting a high. And the symptoms typically are what you would see with, say, alcohol intoxication. The children are inebriated, staggered gait, sedation," Dr. Anthony Pizon, chief of medical toxicology at UPMC and emergency medicine professor at the University of Pittsburgh, tells CBS News.

2. Long-Term Risks of Chroming

tiktok logo on ihpone

Shutterstock

Experts are warning about the influence of social media in this new trend. "A lot of kids are unfortunately exposing themselves to it largely due to its appeal on TikTok," Pizon says. "Sometimes people will take this to extremes and put the compound in a bag and put their bag over their head, and they can obviously suffocate to death. Some of the compounds that they inhale can cause cardiac arrest, which would be most severe. And then there's lots of other side effects that you can see from this. You can see kidney damage, electrolyte disturbances, seizures, lung injury, muscle weakness.”

3. Warning Signs of Chroming

A mother having a serious conversation with her teen daughter

Shutterstock

Parents need to be aware of warning signs their children may be taking part in this trend. "You just have to be that interested in what your children are doing, and aware of what they may have access to in their room,” Pizon says. “Noticing these drained compounds may be under their bed. And if parents have these products at home, there's a long list of products that can be used to dispose of them when no longer needed.” Children may also display sores around the mouth and nose, frequent nosebleeds, and behavioral issues.

4. How Can Parents Prevent Chroming?

respirator mask, dusk mask, crazy factsShutterstock

Talking to kids and explaining the dangers is important, experts say. “The best way to approach chroming is to approach it like other dangers — an ongoing conversation over time,” Choi says. She recommends saying things such as “Let’s cap on those markers because the strong fumes can give you a headache,” or “Those painters are wearing N95 masks because spray paint is dangerous to breathe in.” Even, “It can permanently screw up your brain, heart and other organs. Some kids have even died the first time. I love you and want to make sure you know the facts. My job is to help you make safe decisions about your body.”

RELATED: This Is the Secret to Having a Strong Bond with Your Teen.

5. Limit Social Media

Group of teens using phones on social media

Shutterstock

If it comes down to it—there is absolutely nothing wrong with limiting your child’s social media. In fact, it has numerous benefits. “Make a shared plan. When possible, give your child a ‘say’ in how the limits are set, including alternative activities that help fulfill your child’s interests,” says the AAP. “Be sure to include your own social media use as a part of the discussion around time, content, and context. ‘So, it sounds like we both want to do less aimless scrolling at the end of the day, and walking the dog would be another good way to relieve stress.’”

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

​woman in workout clothes reaching into her fridge

Dietitian Shares 2-Ingredient Snack for Weight Loss

weight loss pills with measuring tape

New Weight-Loss Drug Helps Patients Lose Fat, Not Muscle

Cropped shot of a handsome young male doctor testing a senior patient for covid
Stay Safe

COVID Levels are Now "Very High" Here

woman tying shoe before going for a walk
Get Steppin'

The 6 Best Shoes for Walking

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.