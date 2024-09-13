The 5 Cars Most Likely to Be Stolen, New Data Shows

While unexpected maintenance and costly repairs are inconvenient, the worst kind of car trouble is if you're the victim of theft. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly a rare occurrence, with 1,020,729 cars reported stolen in 2023 alone, according to data from the FBI’s National Crime Information Center. But while the numbers show auto theft is still a significant concern, they also reveal which cars are most likely to be stolen.

Even though it might seem like pricier, high-value vehicles would be prime targets, thieves actually seek out specific makes and models for their components, according to Luke Bishop, parts manager at GM Parts Direct . This allows the crooks to “part out” stolen cars for valuable components they can quickly sell to turn a hefty profit.

But which vehicles do thieves target the most? Read on to see the cars most likely to be stolen, according to new data from the FBI and GM Parts Direct.

5. Toyota Camry Shutterstock Number Stolen in 2023: 17,094 This popular Toyota model is a common sight on the streets, but the high demand for parts makes them a top target for car thieves, according to Bishop. This is especially true in older vehicles not sold with modern security systems, alarms, or other protective measures.

4. Honda Accord Shutterstock Number stolen in 2023: 20,895 Similar to the Camry, Accords’ popularity on the roads makes them a prime target as demand for their parts remains high—partially due to how long they last, per Bishop. Besides using them to “part out,” this also makes them a target for a complete vehicle resale for criminals.

3. Honda Civic Shutterstock Number stolen in 2023: 19,858 The Civic has been a long-running top choice for car thieves: According to FBI data, it's the most stolen model of the past decade. These cars also suffer from older models' susceptibility to theft due to their lack of safety measures.

2. Ford F150 Series Pickup Shutterstock Number stolen in 2023: 15,852 Popularity among car buyers often translates into popularity among car thieves, and this truck is no exception. According to Bishop, it’s the best-selling car in the U.S., with more than 40 million vehicles sold nationwide. This makes an easy target, thanks to their high resale value both for parts and entire vehicles, which retain their relatively high price on the second-hand market.

1. Kia Optima Shutterstock Number stolen in 2023: 30,204 Even though it’s not yet topping the best-seller list, data shows the Kia Optima was the car most likely to be stolen last year. The model became infamous after a TikTok challenge went viral showing how easy the vehicles were to steal thanks to a vulnerability in their design. According to Bishop, the cars are also popular due to their easily resold infotainment systems and catalytic converters that can fetch a high price at resale.