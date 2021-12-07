In the United States, most people use dietary supplements. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research, 57.6 percent of adults age 20 and over say they use them, with even more individuals in older age groups reporting supplement use. If you're one of those millions who do, you'll want to pay close attention to the news of the latest company recall in the thriving dietary supplement market, which might affect you. Read on to find out which supplements are currently being recalled, and what you should do if you have these products at home right now.

BUBS Naturals is recalling certain lots of Fountain of Youth Formula collagen.

Encinitas, California-based BUBS Naturals is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its Fountain of Youth Formula Collagen Protein due to the presence of milk that is not declared on the label, according to a release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could face serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume these products without realizing their collagen supplements contain the allergen—despite mislabeling to the contrary.

The affected collagen supplements were sold on Amazon, among other stores.

The BUBS Naturals Fountain of Youth collagen comes in a 10.16-ounce container. You may have purchased it on Amazon, but it was also sold directly via the BUBS Naturals online store, as well as some grocery stores, according to a news bulletin about the recall published on the FDA site.

Only products with specific lot numbers and expiration dates are being recalled.

The recalled products include those from lot number 04230401 with an expiration date of May 28, 2022, as well as lot 5908501 with an expiration date of July 13, 2023. If you think you might have these products, check for the affected lot codes and expiration dates, which are located on the bottom in the center of the panel on the underside of the container.

Here's what to do if you have the recalled collagen products at home.

If you discover you have the affected products at home, you don't necessarily have to throw them out immediately, as you're unlikely to be at risk from the collagen if you don't have a milk allergy. In fact, there have been no reports of illness involving the products addressed in this recall so far.

But if you do have a milk allergy or sensitivity and you have purchased the products in question, the brand urges you not to consume them. Instead, dispose of your products right away, or return them to the place where you bought them. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can reach out to BUBS Naturals customer service by emailing info@bubsnaturals.com or calling 760-456-2631 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

