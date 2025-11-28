9 Best Black Friday Deals From Every Major Store You Can Shop Now

Here are the Black Friday deals worth your money from nine major retailers.

It’s Black Friday, and how can we be sure? Because we watched the Thanksgiving Day Parade yesterday and got blasted with a thousand commercials promising steals and deals from every retailer under the sun, Macy’s included. With all the doorbusters, early Black Friday sales, and looming Cyber Monday offers, it’s hard to tell what actually saves you money and what’s just a clever way to take it from you.

So we cut through the noise. We looked at the top 11 retailers that consistently perform well on Best Life and pulled the standout deals at each—items that don’t just save you money, but are things you’d genuinely want to own, even if it wasn’t a major shopping day.

Here are the 9 best Black Friday deals.

1 The Best Black Friday Deal at Lowe’s

Lowe’s is so fired up for Black Friday that the moment you land on the site, there’s literally a countdown clock staring at you. And honestly, it makes sense. They’re running huge discounts across the board: up to 70% off select outdoor tools and power equipment, up to 60% off accessories, 50% off garage organization, 55% off fire pits — basically, if you need it for any part of your home, it’s somewhere between 30% and 70% off right now.

We zeroed in on a classic. A true Lowe’s staple: the leaf blower. The Kobalt Gen4 40-volt 520-CFM 120-MPH Battery Handheld Leaf Blower 4.0 Ah is currently “trending now,” and with multiple configurations and a $179 price tag, you’re getting a lot of power for not a lot of money. The deal ends December 1.

2 The Best Black Friday Deal at TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx is already running markdowns up to 75% off compared to department and specialty store prices for Cyber Week. But they’ve also rolled out a fresh batch of Black Friday deals you can grab today, including items that “just arrived overnight.” As always, the store has everything under the sun—sunglasses, luggage, track jackets, patent leather heels—but we were drawn to one standout home find: the Morris & Co. 28-inch Mable Mallow Table Lamp.

It’s priced about $70 below its usual $200, and it looks far more expensive than the tag suggests. The removable floral print drum shade has a refined, classic feel, and the brass-tone accents complement the ceramic base nicely. It’s the kind of piece no one would ever know you picked up on sale—let alone at TJ Maxx. That’s when you know it’s a good buy.

3 The Best Black Friday Deal at Kohl’s

Black Friday deals are in full swing at Kohl’s, with doorbusters like 40% off LEGO building sets, 50% off toys, games, and puzzles, and major discounts on everything from throw pillows to blenders to vacuums to beauty. We’re especially into the up-to-50%-off activewear right now. You can grab the Boys 4–7 Nike Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie for $19, or the top-rated Women’s Under Armour Rival Fleece Shimmer Hoodie for $33, down from $55. These are the kind of brand-name finds that keep you warm on a winter run and don’t blow your budget.

4 The Best Black Friday Deal at Bed Bath & Beyond

It feels like every day is Black Friday at Bed Bath & Beyond, judging from how many mailers show up offering some percent off everything. But the actual Black Friday deals they’re running now are the real thing. And since it’s Bed Bath & Beyond, we’re naturally looking at the “bed” part of that first. The All Season 600 Fill Power 500 TC White Goose Down Comforter Duvet Insert Insert is marked down, and it’s exactly the kind of winter upgrade worth grabbing now. We also spotted the Riverside 36.5″ Round Gas Fire Bowl in Shale by Real Flame, plus the Spode Christmas Tree Tartan 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, both at good prices that feel holiday-ready without being over the top.

And while you’re there, the wider deals aren’t bad either—up to 75% off rugs like the Covey Plush Checkered Thick Shag Area Rug, 50% off living room furniture, 75% off décor, and 40% off small appliances including the Cuisinart AirFryer Oven with Grill. Solid savings across the board.

5 The Best Black Friday Deal at Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday deals are so big this year they’re running straight through November 30. And while “household staples” doesn’t sound like the most exciting category, the savings add up fast. You can grab the 12pcs/Set Hair Styling Comb Set for just $7.69, saving $22.30. The HOOFUN Electric Spin Scrubber is down to $17.99, a $32 savings. And the Automatic Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor is only $13.30, marked down by $36.69. There are tons of deals like this, plus rollbacks and in-store discounts happening right now.

6 The Best Black Friday Deal at Home Depot

It almost feels like Black Friday was invented for Home Depot—the store that somehow has everything for every dad and every mom. The Friday doorbusters start at 6 a.m., and while inventory varies by location, the power-tool deals are the obvious standouts. You’ll find the Ryobi ONE+ Exclusive 18V 3/8″ Drill/Driver 1.5Ah Kit for $34.88, the Husky Exclusive 32 pc. Combination Wrench Set for $29.88, and the DEWALT 2-Pack 20V Max 4.0Ah Battery for $99. There’s also the Milwaukee Exclusive M12 12V Brushless 2-Tool 6.0Ah Kit for $149 and the Gorilla Exclusive 18′ Reach Aluminum Multi-Position Ladder, Type IA for $129.

7 The Best Black Friday Deal at Best Buy

At Best Buy, we say skip the wandering and go straight to the TVs. Black Friday is the moment to grab a 4K set, and the bigger the better. We’ve got our eye on the TCL 55″ Class F35-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Fire TV (2025), which is only $169.99 right now. It delivers full 4K 2160p resolution, supports HDR10 and HDR Plus, and works with Amazon Alexa. At this price, it’s an easy yes.

8 The Best Black Friday Deal at Target

Where to begin? At Target, they have everything under the sun on sale. We count six deals in just one recent ad page alone, but the kid in us keeps drifting toward the toys and electronics. You can get up to 50% off select top toys, and you can save $50 with purchase on items like the Nex Playground – The Active Play System, which is $199.99 right now. But if it were up to us, Santa would bring the Meta Quest 3S 128GB All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset. It’s only $249—$50 off the usual price. Escaping this reality for virtual reality once in a while sounds like a pretty good Christmas gift to us.

9 The Best Black Friday Deal at Sportsman’s Warehouse

No one wants a pair of tube socks under the tree. A thoughtful gift? A genuinely great pair of hiking boots. And Sportsman’s Warehouse has a massive Black Friday footwear sale going on right now. We found nearly 400 items with in-cart savings, including the Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots, which are sturdy, dependable, and brown enough to hide whatever mud you drag through. There’s also the Crispi Men’s Nevada Uninsulated GTX Waterproof Hunting Boots, which do exactly what the name promises. But if we had our pick, we’d go for the Crispi Men’s Altitude GTX Hunting Lace Up Boots in that almost mallard-duck green. They’re cool, they’re sharp-looking, and the price is right for something that stylish.