This 99-Cent Food Can Help You Shed Fat, Research Shows

Want to shed weight and feel great? One of the cheapest items at the grocery store may be the key to your success. A spate of recent research suggests that consistently consuming black beans can help you lose weight, not to mention lower your blood pressure , regulate your blood sugar levels , improve arterial flexibility , and enable better sleep .

In particular, a 2020 study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism sought to examine the association between bean intake, body fat percentage (BF%), and waist circumference, using data from 246 female subjects. The researchers behind the study determined that the relationship between bean intake and body fat percentage was inverse and linear—meaning the more beans the women ate in their diets, the lower their body fat percentage was, and the smaller their waists were on average.

“The associations remained significant after adjusting for potential confounders. In conclusion, beans and other legumes seem to have dietary qualities that may be beneficial in the battle against obesity,” the study authors wrote.

The best foods for weight loss are those that are high in fiber and protein, low in calories, and have a low glycemic index. Beans fit the bill without driving up costs, helping regulate your insulin levels to prevent cravings, and provide long-lasting energy thanks to their ample store of complex carbohydrates



The high fiber content found in beans can also help you feel fuller for longer by delaying gastric emptying. According to the Mayo Clinic, eating a single serving of black beans per day can meet up to a third of your recommended daily value of fiber: 21 to 25 grams per day for women and 30 to 38 grams per day for men.

However, most Americans aren’t getting enough. According to Blue Zones, an organization devoted to exploring the secrets of longevity, American adults eat an average of only four tablespoons of beans per day. However, the longest-lived people around the world eat an average of one cup of beans per day, providing a protective effect on their health and lowering their average body weight.



Blue Zone experts have long touted the longevity benefits of regularly eating beans: For every 20 grams of beans and legumes consumed on a daily basis, mortality risk falls by six percent, they point out.

“Like veggies, the more color the beans have, the higher the antioxidant content is. One study found that black bean hulls contain 40 times the amount of antioxidants found in white bean hulls,” they write.

To reap benefits on the scale and in your broader health, make beans a regular part of your healthy, whole-foods-based diet. Try a wide variety, aiming for a cup of vibrantly hued beans and legumes per day.