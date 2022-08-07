The Biggest Neat Freak of the Zodiac, According to Astrologers

Neat freaks are a special type of people. While many of us struggle to clean our daily messes—things like dishes, laundry, dust, and more—these people live to tidy, organize, and create order. It turns out that this personality trait could be written in the stars—and that some peoples' affinity for neatness is caused by their horoscope sign. Want to know if that's you (or a particularly orderly acquaintance of yours)? Keep reading to hear from astrologers about the biggest neat freaks of the zodiac, from the naturally tidy to over-achieving organizers.

6 Aquarius

To an outsider, an Aquarius may not seem organized at all—but there's a method to this creative sign's madness. "They keep their environment neat even as they work on juggling multiple projects at a time," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. "They are able to tinker with their new inventions because they don't have to sort through clutter and mess." You'll frequently hear them say, "It might look messy, but I know where everything is."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Leo

People born under this sign will focus their cleaning efforts on things that make their space more aesthetically pleasing. "Leo is a sign that cares about appearances," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "They may not be compelled to tidy for fun, but they certainly enjoy the compliments when they do."

Leo's clothes will be professionally organized and their makeup drawers will look like a store. "As they are ruled by the Sun, they like to keep things uncovered, choosing display units and open shelves over cupboards and wardrobes with heavy doors," Honigman adds. If you drop by uninvited, though, don't be surprised if you stumble upon a mess.

4 Libra

This sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, so it makes sense that keeping their space orderly is of the utmost importance. "Libra is a naturally elegant sign, and everything they touch looks neat, stylish, and correctly placed," says Honigman. "Creases, punctures, dust, and smears are just inelegant for them, and they are happy to put in the effort and ensure that everything around them looks nice." They'll gladly iron your shirt, wipe the counter, and arrange your decor in a way that pleases the eye.

3 Capricorn

This hard-working sign may put in overtime at the office, but that doesn't mean they let their homes fall into a state of disarray. Quite the contrary, actually. "As with their business life, they can not stand by and let chaos reign in their homes," says astrologer and spiritual coach Tara Bennet. "These rams have a system for everything, making sure their homes are clean and tidy." If things begin to get out of hand—which they typically don't—they'll create a chore chart or schedule to ensure they get back on track.

2 Taurus

As an Earth sign, Taurus' environment means a lot to them. "They like to know that they won't pick up germs from what they're sitting on, wearing, or eating," says Honigman.

"They are also ruled by love planet Venus, which makes them very elegant and intentional, so they enjoy spending their time trying different ways of organizing their cutlery, and don't see it as a chore but as a delight to ensure their home, car, workstation or hotel room is looking as lovely as possible." Expect their space to be beautifully designed and neatly maintained.

1 Virgo

Cleanliness and organization are two of Virgo's core personality traits, and it should come as no surprise that each of our astrology experts named them the biggest neat freak of the zodiac. "Apart from sorting and straightening and labeling bins, Virgos like to feel like their lives are in order," says Honigman. "They don't leave bills unpaid or forms unfilled because they feel that it just makes good sense to stay on top of chores and tasks."

A Virgo will have a detailed cleaning schedule, which makes their tidiness look effortless to outsiders. No matter when you stop by their space, you'll find nary a pencil or speck of dusk out of place.