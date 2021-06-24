This Is the Best Outdoor Bar in Your State, According to Yelp

It's now officially summer and after one of the longest winters we've seen in awhile, we're all eager to get outside again and enjoy a nice, cold beverage. Whether you're more of a beer garden type or you enjoy a summer spritz at a lounge, there's nothing quite like taking in nature with your nearest and dearest and sipping on something delicious. Before you make your next date night or happy hour plans, we decided to work with our friends at Yelp to curate a list of the best outdoor bar in each and every corner of the U.S.

To come up with the definitive list of the the best outdoor bar in each state, Yelp identified businesses in the bars category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume of reviews mentioning the related keywords and the overall ratings. (All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of June 9 and, where the information was available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of June 9.) So, if you're looking for a new spot for your weekly wine night or to catch up with friends and family you haven't seen in awhile, read on to find out the best outdoor bar in your state, according to Yelp users like you.

1 Alabama

Bar : Anchor Bar and Grill

: Anchor Bar and Grill City : Orange Beach

: Orange Beach Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Really awesome spot in a quiet area. Restaurant is shaped like a large boat and sits part on land, part on water." —Steve C.

2 Alaska

Bar : Moose's Tooth

: Moose's Tooth City : Anchorage

: Anchorage Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "This place is MUST GO place in Anchorage. We went to Alaska for a vacation and it was our first stop after airport." —Erica A.

3 Arizona

Bar : The Hudson

: The Hudson City : Sedona

: Sedona Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "It is tucked away from downtown Sedona in the back of a structure and on top of hill, so you have the most amazing views of the landscape without the crowds! We sat on the patio and could not stop staring at the beautiful rocks in the distance!" —Phia S.

4 Arkansas

Bar : Local Flavor Cafe

: Local Flavor Cafe City : Eureka Springs

: Eureka Springs Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "They [have] a cute outdoor patio area which pairs perfectly with their homemade sangria." —Maranda W.

5 California

Bar : Barrel 33

: Barrel 33 City : Ventura

: Ventura Yelp rating : 5 stars

: 5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "The food is wonderful, and the outside area is beautiful and relaxing. [They also] have a nice fire for the colder days." —Jake G.

6 Colorado

Bar : Cana Wine Bar

: Cana Wine Bar City : Denver

: Denver Yelp rating : 5 stars

: 5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Loved visiting this neighborhood find! Great atmosphere and perfect romantic date night location." —Carrie B.

7 Connecticut

Bar : Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana

: Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana City : New Haven

: New Haven Yelp rating : 5 stars

: 5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Staff was very friendly and the outdoor seating area is very inviting." —Leah S.

8 Delaware

Bar : Big Fish Grill – Riverfront

: Big Fish Grill – Riverfront City : Wilmington

: Wilmington Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Great selection, massive restaurant, and great outdoor seating views. The patio is covered and heated right along the boardwalk." —Shan S.

9 Florida

Bar : Third Wave Cafe

: Third Wave Cafe City : New Smyrna Beach

: New Smyrna Beach Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "The ambience out back is delightful—sun-dappled with wind chimes and other cool decorations, it easily feels like a tucked away treehouse bar/restaurant in some gloriously tropical location." —Ginger B.

10 Georgia

Bar : Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails

: Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails City : Milton

: Milton Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Nestled in a beautiful house with an expansive, inviting porch, the bright spot downtown has to be Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails." —Liz A.

11 Hawaii

Bar : Paia Bay Coffee Bar

: Paia Bay Coffee Bar City : Paia

: Paia Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "They have live music and the jungly decor adds to the relaxing vibes when you are there. Staff are nice and it's always a good time!" —Marta K.

12 Idaho

Bar : Bittercreek Alehouse

: Bittercreek Alehouse City : Boise

: Boise Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Bittercreek Alehouse is one of my favorite places to meet up with friends downtown! … A lot of great outdoor seating and big windows they can open up that make even the indoor seating seem airy and open." —StaciLei T.

13 Illinois

Bar : Homeslice

: Homeslice City : Chicago

: Chicago Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Their space is absolutely beautiful. The back patio is incredible with benches, group seating, and the infamous swing." —Salena C.

14 Indiana

Bar : Livery

: Livery City : Indianapolis

: Indianapolis Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Whether you are going out for a date night, dinner with colleagues, or girls night out, this is a great place. I highly recommend sitting upstairs on the patio. It really contributes to the overall experience." —Amanda F.

15 Iowa

Bar : Reds Alehouse

: Reds Alehouse City : North Liberty

: North Liberty Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Reds is always a solid choice for everyone. They have a wide selections of items to please every taste bud. There is also a great patio area that's perfect for summertime." —Stephanie F.

16 Kansas

Bar : The Mockingbird Lounge

: The Mockingbird Lounge City : Kansas City

: Kansas City Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "The aesthetic is modern/old school—Instagram worthy. They also have a patio which outlooks the city! Perfect for a summer night." —Tina H.

17 Kentucky

Bar : Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

: Nouvelle Bar & Bottle City : Louisville

: Louisville Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "If I was rating this business on their outdoor seating and ambience alone, it's an easy 5/5. Wonderful garden with secluded tables (including shaded options) that make you forget you're in downtown Louisville." —Tyler S.

18 Louisiana

Bar : Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits

: Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits City : New Orleans

: New Orleans Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Very cool space with a lower level wine/cheese market, an outdoor stage/seating and an upstairs bar and dining space." —Kim R.

19 Maine

Bar : The Highroller Lobster

: The Highroller Lobster City : Portland

: Portland Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "The decor was absolutely adorable and fun. It was such a cool atmosphere!" —Phylicia H.

20 Maryland

Bar : Longboard Cafe

: Longboard Cafe City : Ocean City

: Ocean City Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "The place has a cute, simple, modern aesthetic. Sunny beach vibes and good quality food. We've sat at their outdoor tables each time." —Lynn R.

21 Massachusetts

Bar : SRV Boston

: SRV Boston City : Boston

: Boston Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "The outdoor patio seating is incredible, it's behind the restaurant, secluded from traffic … Such great vibes!" —Olga S.

22 Michigan

Bar : Borrowed Time

: Borrowed Time City : Douglas

: Douglas Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Great wine selection, awesome whiskey cocktails, beautiful ambiance—this is one of our fave spots in the area!!" —Irina G.

23 Minnesota

Bar : Brunson's Pub

: Brunson's Pub City : Saint Paul

: Saint Paul Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Has the dive bar feel with high-end cocktails and great food. Very quaint patio out back." —Thomas R.

24 Mississippi

Bar : Keg & Barrel

: Keg & Barrel City : Hattiesburg

: Hattiesburg Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "This place is amazing. Great environment, outdoor seating, and awesome food options." —Kristine M.

25 Missouri

Bar : Narwhal's Crafted

: Narwhal's Crafted City : St. Louis

: St. Louis Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Super cool concept. And a great heated patio in the back to sip on some great frozen drinks." —Alonzo A.

26 Montana

Bar : Gunsight Saloon

: Gunsight Saloon City : Columbia Falls

: Columbia Falls Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "We walked in and were so impressed by the friendliness of the staff, the beautiful outdoors space (very spacious with great social distancing tables), and awesome live music." —Kristen S.

27 Nebraska

Bar : Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

: Corkscrew Wine & Cheese City : Omaha

: Omaha Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Great place for a date or group hangout! Wide variety of drinks, bar seating as well as indoor and outdoor table areas, and a cool set up overall." —Katarina R.

28 Nevada

Bar : Estella Tacos Y Mezcal

: Estella Tacos Y Mezcal City : Reno

: Reno Yelp rating : 5 stars

: 5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Plenty of tables with umbrellas, and two lounge areas for larger parties. At night, they have string lights that come on, sets the mood for sure." —C.R.

29 New Hampshire

Bar : May Kelly's

: May Kelly's City : North Conway

: North Conway Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "With the ambiance being incredible, you then have the food and drink and the staff. There is nothing I can fault in this space. The food was delicious and the staff were amazing." —Delilah A.

30 New Jersey

Bar : New Park Tavern

: New Park Tavern City : Jersey City

: Jersey City Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Cozy inside, large covered back patio, and their fries are amazing. They have lots of regulars, the vibe is warm and friendly, and I never feel uncomfortable going there alone." —Anna L.

31 New Mexico

Bar : La Cumbre Brewing Company

: La Cumbre Brewing Company City : Albuquerque

: Albuquerque Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Fantastic beer selection, great service and chill but hopping atmosphere, and a great outdoor seating area." —Heather H.

32 New York

Bar : Soothr

: Soothr City : New York

: New York Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "With the decorative bar, beautiful layout, and a charming backyard, no wonder it attracts a young hip crowd." —Gordon Y.

33 North Carolina

Bar : Noda Company Store

: Noda Company Store City : Charlotte

: Charlotte Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "By far the coolest ambiance I've seen for a beer garden! Who would've thought a random spot in NODA would be a garden tikki oasis?" —Shannon W.

34 North Dakota

Bar : Blarney Stone Pub

: Blarney Stone Pub City : West Fargo

: West Fargo Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "They had a great selection of drinks. Their servers were more than friendly … Love their outside patio as well!" —Miquel N.

35 Ohio

Bar : Nation Pendleton

: Nation Pendleton City : Cincinnati

: Cincinnati Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Nation is the coolest little spot in Pendleton that is definitely larger than it looks. Lots of different seating, and if it's nice out, I highly suggest the patio." —Katie D.

36 Oklahoma

Bar : The Patriarch

: The Patriarch City : Edmond

: Edmond Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "This place has all the open space and outdoor seating that you need to feel comfortable venturing outside your house for a beer." —Emily L.

37 Oregon

Bar : Cully Central

: Cully Central City : Portland

: Portland Yelp rating : 5 stars

: 5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Friendly staff, delicious food, great outdoor patio. I've convinced myself: I should come here more!" —Sarah C.

38 Pennsylvania

Bar : In Riva

: In Riva City : Philadelphia

: Philadelphia Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "The atmosphere is upscale but at the same time very laid back. This could make for the perfect date night spot for fine wine and entrees or a great place after a run to grab a pizza and beer with friends." —Ryan V.

39 Rhode Island

Bar : Ogie's Trailer Park

: Ogie's Trailer Park City : Providence

: Providence Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Perfect hangout spot with good drinks and food! … Exterior is super chill but when you enter, the good music and fun decor make it a place you really want to stay and hangout." —Rebecca L.

40 South Carolina

Bar : Fishcamp On Broad Creek

: Fishcamp On Broad Creek City : Hilton Head Island

: Hilton Head Island Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "All the drink selections are fun and have great names. … We had zero complaints and the bar staff was attentive and made the experience fun. If you are out and about in the Hilton Head area and want a good seafood/Americana experience, you have got to try this place." —Harry S.

41 South Dakota

Bar : Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

: Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen City : Sioux Falls

: Sioux Falls Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "I tried this two nights in a row. The chicken sandwich is delicious. The fries were spot on. Dipping sauce for fries unique. Nice setup and outdoor dining available." —Sid B.

42 Tennessee

Bar : Nectar Urban Cantina

: Nectar Urban Cantina City : Nashville

: Nashville Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "What a fun place!!! Great food and amazing margaritas. Super casual. A fun place to go with friends and hang out. The outdoor space is so inviting." —Kelly N.

43 Texas

Bar : Axelrad

: Axelrad City : Houston

: Houston Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Axelrad stands on its own as the tried and tested example of what an outdoor bar should be! This place is HUGE. The beer selection is HUGE. The crowd is HUGE. As others have said, do yourself a favor and try the pizza next door – so so good!" —Brandon M.

44 Utah

Bar : King's Landing Bistro

: King's Landing Bistro City : Springdale

: Springdale Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "The view on the patio is amazing!! We got to watch the sunset behind us and watch the beautiful Utah mountainside get dark. This alone was worth coming here." —Elayna N.

45 Vermont

Bar : Idletyme Brewing Company

: Idletyme Brewing Company City : Stowe

: Stowe Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Love the poutine and the donuts were tasty as well. Great beers and cute set up outside." —Jean K.

46 Virginia

Bar : Ardent Craft Ales

: Ardent Craft Ales City : Richmond

: Richmond Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "Every time we visit my sister in VA we come here. There's always something fun on tap & flights are a great pour! The environment is lively, great place for pets and kids." —Keri S.

47 Washington

Bar : Bottlehouse

: Bottlehouse City : Seattle

: Seattle Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "This place is so cute and dog friendly! The perfect spot for any happy hour occasion." —Katie M.

48 West Virginia

Bar : The Rabbit Hole Gastropub

: The Rabbit Hole Gastropub City : Harpers Ferry

: Harpers Ferry Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "It's in a neat, historical building and if you sit outside you can take in the mountains and see the river." —Steve S.

49 Wisconsin

Bar : Tied House Milwaukee

: Tied House Milwaukee City : Milwaukee

: Milwaukee Yelp rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "We went here with a group of friends and sat outside around the fire. Delicious cocktails and a variety of alcohol options to choose from. … The patio area is fun too." —Meagan M.

50 Wyoming

Bar : Cafe Genevieve

: Cafe Genevieve City : Jackson

: Jackson Yelp rating : 4 stars

: 4 stars What people are saying on Yelp: "This place is so good! 10/10 would recommend. Fast service, delicious food, and drinks!! Try the Bloody Mary and Cajun eggs Benedict!!" —Gracyn J.

