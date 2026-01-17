From nostalgic mists to luxe body oils, these new Victoria’s Secret finds feel fresh for 2026.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have so many memories of the Victoria’s Secret store as a tween and a teen. Back in the mid-to-late 1990s, my friends and I spent a lot of time at the Valley River Center, the local mall in Eugene, Oregon. At the time, it wasn’t the undergarments that we were interested at the glamorous, new Victoria’s Secret store, it was the fragrances and body care products. Decades later, and Victoria’s Secret is still bottling up amazing body care products, including lotions, creams, and body washes. Here are the 6 best new Victoria’s Secret body care finds for 2026.

1 Wild Rose Amber Hair & Body Mist

Shoppers are loving Wild Rose Amber Hair & Body Mist, on sale for $11.00 from $22.95 as part of the semi-annual sale. The fragrance is a blend of wild rose with warm amber infused with rosewater. “Love the smell,” writes a shopper. “I bought this for my teen daughter and she loves the smell as do I.” Another adds they are “so happy with this purchase cause the smells it’s really good I’m in love with this fragrance.”

RELATED: 10 Best Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day Gifts Hitting Shelves This January.

2 Spiced Vanilla Creme Hair & Body Mist

Spiced Vanilla Crème Hair & Body Mist is another hit with shoppers, also $11 marked down from $22.95. “Spiced vanilla blends with toasted crème for an inviting warmth. Infused with shea extract,” the brand says. “I pick up on the vanilla and a subtle spice, very creamy and delicious,” confirms a shopper. “Smells so good and creamy one of my favorites so far,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

3 Coconut Milk Rose Body Oil

I love a good hydrating, silky body oil. Coconut Milk Rose Body Oil, on sale for $11, is a gentle formula with jojoba oil that absorbs quickly, leaving skin smooth and healthy-looking. “Creamy coconut milk swirls with dreamy rose for a delectable moment of calm. Boosted with hydrating coconut oil, known to help soften skin,” the brand writes. “I love this oil, use it every day. Exceptional for massage,” says a shopper. “This oil is light on the skin it absorbs well I can smell it. Well after I have applied to my skin keeps my skin moisturize. The fragrance is light, which is good for my sinus and allows me to wear. It will buy this again,” another says.

4 White Peach Mango Body Scrub

White Peach Mango Body Scrub is an invigorating blend of white peach and juicy mango “for a bright, radiant feel,” according to the brand. It is also infused with Vitamin C, shea butter, and coconut oil. “Sugar scrub works well and leaves skin soft and smelling good,” says a shopper. “This body scrub is like a touch of heaven. I think the coconut milk is what really keeps your skin moisturized and smooth. I used it with bar soap and shea moisture body wash. Perfection! Plus the smell is a plus,” another adds.

5 Vanilla Orchid Sandalwood Cream Body Wash

Shoppers buy Victoria’s Secret body wash on repeat, including the Vanilla Orchid Sandalwood Cream Body Wash, a “warm vanilla orchid meets earthy sandalwood for instant comfort. Infused with magnesium,” the brand says. “Smells really good, about your hand size! Definitely recommend!!” says a shopper. “I love it smells amazing i like to scent comb with the bombshell perfumes,” another adds.

6 Blue Jasmine Water Lily Body Lotion

Shoppers are also obsessed with Blue Jasmine Water Lily Body Lotion, also on sale. “Sweet blue jasmine combines with aquatic water lily for a refreshing scent. Infused with aloe,” says the brand. “The texture of this lotion is amazing. Not to thin,or to thick..The fragrance is so amazing. Soft sweet floral of the lily and jasmine. If you like Jasmine and Water lily you will absolutely fall in love with this one,” one shopper states.