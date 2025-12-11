These 7 new Marshalls home finds are the stylish picks shoppers are grabbing fast.

Can you believe that in just a few weeks, the holiday season will be over and we will be rolling into 2026? The new arrivals section of Marshalls is a stark reminder that all things red and green will soon be behind us. In the home department, many fresh finds are hitting the store aisles and website, perfect for sparking joy even as you store your holiday decorations until next year. Here are the 7 best new Marshalls home finds flying off shelves this December.

1 This Serena & Lily Esque Rattan Mirror

Serena & Lily does spring the right way with so many natural textures. This JAMIE YOUNG 38in Kai Natural Rattan Wrapped Wall Mirror, just $129.99, offers the same vibe as the designer brand but for hundreds less. It will look gorgeous anywhere in your home and can be set on a dresser or table or hung on the wall.

2 A Thyme Green Dutch Oven

I am a sucker for a beautiful Dutch oven, and this one fits the bill. The LODGE 4.5qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $49.99, is available in this gorgeous deep green dubbed thyme. I love the aged brass look of the knob. There are a few other wintery neutral hues also in the new arrivals section.

3 A Knobby Side Table

There aren’t tons of larger furniture pieces at Marshalls, but sometimes you find a hidden gem, like this INTERNATIONAL BRASS HOUSE 24x16x24 Wooden Knobby 1 Drawer Side Table, just $149.99. It has an antique vibe to it, and definitely looks a lot more expensive and high-end than the price reflects.

4 An Artichoke Accent Piece

Marshalls has so many fun kitchen decor finds, like this A&B HOME 7.5x12in Helsa Blooming Artichoke for $39.99. The glazed ceramic piece retails for $85 at other stores, making it a steal for over half off.

5 A Slightly Blemished All-Clad Measuring Cups Set

Over in the kitchen department, you can get slightly blemished name-brand cookware for a fraction of the retail price, and you would never be able to tell the difference. Case in point? This ALL-CLAD 4pc Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set, Slightly Blemished, is priced at just $29.99. It comes with 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup each with a riveted handle for a comfortable grip.

6 A Faux Fur Comforter Set

The first day of winter is quickly approaching, and I am already freezing. I love this OAK AND ROWE3pc Luxury Faux Fur Comforter Set, starting at $89.99 for queen. The chocolate-brown color is rich, while the faux-fur comforter provides warmth and softness.

7 And, a Beautiful Apron

Shopping for a chef? This CHEFANIE Signature Apron is a great last-minute gift. I love the beautiful print, while the high-quality fabric will make them feel like they are cooking in luxury.