11 Best New Hobby Lobby Stocking Stuffers Under $5 Hitting Shelves Now

November 24, 2025
Stock up now on Hobby Lobby's best under-$5 stocking stuffers before the top picks sell out.
November 24, 2025
Hobby Lobby is a great place to shop for everything holiday-related, ranging from Christmas decorations to gifts and, yes, stocking stuffers. There are so many fantastic finds at the store and on the website sized to fit in a stocking and even priced under $5. What should you shop for right now, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby stocking stuffers under $5 hitting shelves now.

1
Grinch and Cindy Lou Who Squishies

Grinch & Cindy Lou Who Squishies
Hobby Lobby

Shopping for a fan of the Grinch? These Dr. Seuss Grinch & Cindy Lou Who Squishies are ultra adorable and on sale for just $3.99. The adorable 3D toys feature the Grinch wearing a Santa hat and Cindy Lou Who wearing her signature pink dress and red bow.

2
Scented Rainbow Pens

Red Scented Rainbow Pen
Hobby Lobby

Pens are great stocking stuffers, especially this Red Scented Rainbow Pen, just $0.99. The multi-color pen has a solid red body but offers 10 different color options, each with a unique scent, including fruity, sweet, and fresh.

3
Light Up Christmas Bulb Earrings

Red Light Up Christmas Bulb Earrings
Hobby Lobby

Add a little bling to their stocking. These Christmas Shoppe Red Light Up Christmas Bulb Earrings, just $1.99, will make a major statement. Shaped like a classic Christmas light-bulb they include a flashing light that gives off a warm glow.

4
Holiday Stamps

Assorted Christmas Stamps
Hobby Lobby

Another stocking stuffer that will encourage creativity and fun? These Brother Sister Design Studio Assorted Christmas Stamps, $1.24. “They have six different stamps and this keeps the kids busy. This is a great stocking stuffer. I do recommend,” a shopper writes.

5
Blemish Patches

Blemish Patches
Hobby Lobby

Sephora kids will love these Beauty Intuition Blemish Patches, just $3.99. They are “breathable, non-drying, and contain tea tree oil and hyaluronic acid. They target blemishes, problem spots, and they cover and protect the skin for faster healing.”

6
Gold Foil Face Masks

Shine Bright Gold Foil Face Mask
Hobby Lobby

Another item skincare kids will want in their stockings? Vivona Brands Shine Bright Gold Foil Face Mask. Each individually wrapped mask is just $3.49 and promises to moisturize and soften the skin.

7
Hello Kitty Play Packs

Hello Kitty Holiday Grab & Go Play Pack
Hobby Lobby

If your little one is a Hello Kitty fan, this Bendon Publishing Hello Kitty Holiday Grab & Go Play Pack will be a hit. The $1.99 activity kit includes a small 24 page coloring book, crayons, and a sticker sheet featuring their favorite Hello Kitty characters.

8
Bluey Bandages

Bluey Christmas Bandages
Hobby Lobby

Band-Aids are always a fun stocking stuffer. This Bluey Christmas Bandages set is already sold out online, but you can find it in stores for $3.49. Each box contains 20 Band-Aids, each covered with Bluey and friends in festive attire.

9
Youth Holiday Socks

Santa & Holly Youth Crew Socks
Hobby Lobby

Stuff some adorable holiday socks in their stockings. The Christmas Shoppe Santa & Holly Youth Crew Socks set comes with two pairs of festive and warm socks covered in festive designs.

10
A Fun Doodle and Decorating Kit

Gingerbread Doodle & Decorate Kit
Hobby Lobby

Another fun little craft kit perfectly sized for stockings? This Hobby Lobby Gingerbread Doodle & Decorate Kit, just $0.99. “This wooly willy-inspired toy features a cute gingerbread cookie that you can style with magnetic shavings. Use the included wand to drag the shavings to give it a costume, silly hat, or antlers,” reads the description.

11
And, Bath Bombs

Lavender Flower Bath Bomb
Hobby Lobby

I also love bath bombs as stocking stuffers. These Lavender Flower Bath Bombs are individually wrapped and will make their stocking smell amazing.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.
