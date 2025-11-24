Stock up now on Hobby Lobby’s best under-$5 stocking stuffers before the top picks sell out.

Hobby Lobby is a great place to shop for everything holiday-related, ranging from Christmas decorations to gifts and, yes, stocking stuffers. There are so many fantastic finds at the store and on the website sized to fit in a stocking and even priced under $5. What should you shop for right now, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby stocking stuffers under $5 hitting shelves now.

1 Grinch and Cindy Lou Who Squishies

Shopping for a fan of the Grinch? These Dr. Seuss Grinch & Cindy Lou Who Squishies are ultra adorable and on sale for just $3.99. The adorable 3D toys feature the Grinch wearing a Santa hat and Cindy Lou Who wearing her signature pink dress and red bow.

2 Scented Rainbow Pens

Pens are great stocking stuffers, especially this Red Scented Rainbow Pen, just $0.99. The multi-color pen has a solid red body but offers 10 different color options, each with a unique scent, including fruity, sweet, and fresh.

3 Light Up Christmas Bulb Earrings

Add a little bling to their stocking. These Christmas Shoppe Red Light Up Christmas Bulb Earrings, just $1.99, will make a major statement. Shaped like a classic Christmas light-bulb they include a flashing light that gives off a warm glow.

4 Holiday Stamps

Another stocking stuffer that will encourage creativity and fun? These Brother Sister Design Studio Assorted Christmas Stamps, $1.24. “They have six different stamps and this keeps the kids busy. This is a great stocking stuffer. I do recommend,” a shopper writes.

5 Blemish Patches

Sephora kids will love these Beauty Intuition Blemish Patches, just $3.99. They are “breathable, non-drying, and contain tea tree oil and hyaluronic acid. They target blemishes, problem spots, and they cover and protect the skin for faster healing.”

6 Gold Foil Face Masks

Another item skincare kids will want in their stockings? Vivona Brands Shine Bright Gold Foil Face Mask. Each individually wrapped mask is just $3.49 and promises to moisturize and soften the skin.

7 Hello Kitty Play Packs

If your little one is a Hello Kitty fan, this Bendon Publishing Hello Kitty Holiday Grab & Go Play Pack will be a hit. The $1.99 activity kit includes a small 24 page coloring book, crayons, and a sticker sheet featuring their favorite Hello Kitty characters.

8 Bluey Bandages

Band-Aids are always a fun stocking stuffer. This Bluey Christmas Bandages set is already sold out online, but you can find it in stores for $3.49. Each box contains 20 Band-Aids, each covered with Bluey and friends in festive attire.

9 Youth Holiday Socks

Stuff some adorable holiday socks in their stockings. The Christmas Shoppe Santa & Holly Youth Crew Socks set comes with two pairs of festive and warm socks covered in festive designs.

10 A Fun Doodle and Decorating Kit

Another fun little craft kit perfectly sized for stockings? This Hobby Lobby Gingerbread Doodle & Decorate Kit, just $0.99. “This wooly willy-inspired toy features a cute gingerbread cookie that you can style with magnetic shavings. Use the included wand to drag the shavings to give it a costume, silly hat, or antlers,” reads the description.

11 And, Bath Bombs

I also love bath bombs as stocking stuffers. These Lavender Flower Bath Bombs are individually wrapped and will make their stocking smell amazing.