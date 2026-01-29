11 Best New Hobby Lobby Arrivals Hitting Shelves End of Month

These new Hobby Lobby arrivals look high-end for less.

We are only one month into the new year, and Hobby Lobby is already bringing out the good stuff! The arts, crafts, home decor, and furniture store is filling up with fabulous merchandise this year. So many of the items I am finding are so affordable and look like they are out of the pages of a Pottery Barn or Ballard Designs catalogue. What are some of the best new arrivals I have spotted this week? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby arrivals hitting shelves at the end of the month.

1 A “Rustic” and “Earthy” Large Vase

I love the modern farmhouse vibes of this Sagebrook Home 13 in. Terracotta Vase with Handles, $17.99. One shopper says “it is absolutely beautiful. It’s just the right size and weight and has a very high end, rustic, earthy texture and vibe. I would 100% recommend!” Another adds that it has “good weight” and is “just the right size.”

2 A Moody Landscape Art Piece

I have noticed that Hobby Lobby has majorly upped its wall art game, with so many new pieces for your home. Get the Morning Mist Forest Wood Wall Decor, on sale for $12.99 from $26. The piece is moody and upscale-looking, with a textured gold frame and a beautiful painting.

3 A Smaller “Rejoice” Piece

If you appreciate religious art, then this small but powerful piece is perfect. The Rejoice Flowers Wood Wall Decor, on sale for $6.99 from $14, has become a fast favorite with shoppers. “Bought this yesterday to add to our Christian Christmas decor and it looks so pretty,” writes one. “So cute and well made. Looks high end. It’s the perfect little piece to hang in a small space,” adds another.

4 This Super Pretty Bow and Flowers Metal Pull for Drawers

My daughter is into the preppy bow aesthetic. One way to refresh your space is to swap out the drawer pulls. This Gold Bows & Flowers Metal Pull is on sale for $3.99 and will instantly upgrade old furniture. Each features a floral and leafy center adorned with bows.

5 High Quality Gold Candle Holders

Shoppers maintain this Gold Metal Taper Candle Holder that is on sale for $3.89 from $6.49, looks super bougie. “Love this set. I got small medium and large. They are absolutely gorgeous. I never write reviews unless im very satisfied. My friends love the modern look on my entey table. Hopefully the gold color holds well. They seem high quality,” writes one. “I love these so much!! Great addition to my home but what’s even better is I’m using them with my centerpieces for our wedding! Definitely need a good 20 more and would buy them all!!!!!!” adds another.

6 Fake Hydrangea Stems That Look Real

I am all about faux flowers that look real. Shoppers swear by this Hydrangea Artificial Stem, $10.99, which is so pretty that people buy it for weddings. “We used these for pew decorations at our daughter’s wedding. We added tulle and wire-edged ribbon to customize them for the pews. They looked amazing!” writes one.

7 These Bright Floral Throw Pillows

It’s time to invest in some new throw pillows. There are a ton of styles to choose from at Hobby Lobby, including this Flower Meadow Embroidered Pillow. Get it on sale for $10.79 from $18. The vividly colored blooms will immediately brighten up your sofa or chair.

8 A Whitewash Candle Holder with Pottery Barn Vibes

This Whitewash Pedestal Taper & Pillar Candle Holder, $8.99, has serious Pottery Barn vibes for less. “I love these and wish there was a larger size. They come small and large, so an xtra large would be nice to have a set of three,” writes one.

9 A Throw Blanket Covered in Sunflowers

I can’t wait for sunflower season, but now I don’t have to! This Sunflower Scalloped Edge Throw Blanket, $28.99, brings all the spring and summer vibes into your home now. “This is a sweet and beautiful blanket. The scalloped edge makes this blanket too cute,” writes a shopper.

10 A “Thick” Chenille Checkered Throw Blanket

This Taupe Handloom Chenille Checkered Throw Blanket looks handmade and is super cozy and warm for $25.99. Shoppers attest that it is super “thick” and gorgeously hued. “I like the colors and it’s nice for warmth,” writes one.

11 A Coastal Chic Console Table

Don’t sleep on the Hobby Lobby furniture section. This White Stone Wood Console Table, on sale for $167.99 from $240, is a stunning piece with a coach chic vibe. “This table works so perfect with my beach theme. Was visiting family in Las Vegas and found a much larger store. Wow..It was like a kid in a toy store…LoL. Bought a smaller accent table in this same style which our store didn’t have. Great customer svc,” writes a shopper.