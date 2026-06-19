Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel decor finds shoppers love, from porch rockers to glitter globes.

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One of the things I remember about my first dining experience at Cracker Barrel over a decade ago had nothing to do with the food: discovering the Old Country Store for the first time. There is something so comforting and nostalgia-inducing about walking into the retail space connected to the southern restaurant, where you can find everything from boxed pancake mix and syrup to home decor, clothing, and niche-style gifts. About a year ago, I learned that you can shop for a lot of the same merchandise on the website, and it was life-changing. What should you grab online today? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel decor finds shoppers can’t stop buying.

1 These Coastal-Inspired LED Candles

Pottery Barn or Cracker Barrel? This LED Candle Set Of 3 is so beachy and coastal-cool, and the trio costs just $27.99. It “brings a soft coastal glow with its blue gradient finish and natural twine detail at the base,” the description reads. Each candle offers a warm, flickering light that creates a relaxing atmosphere, no flame required!

2 The Original Cracker Barrel Rockers

The front porch rockers at Cracker Barrel are iconic. Bring one home with you by ordering the POLYWOOD All-Weather Heritage Rocker for $289.99. “I keep this on my front porch all year long. It is not covered so it is out in the rain and the snow. All I have to do is pressure wash it in the spring and we’re good to go again for another year. It has not faded or discolored. We got it in white,” writes one shopper.

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3 Halloween Glitter Globes

Halloween merchandise is everywhere right now. While it may feel early to buy Halloween-inspired decor, the best items will be gone long before October. There are a few new Halloween glitter globes, including this Poison Bottle Glitter Globe, a “witches’ brew” themed light-up decoration. Get it for $59.99. “Bautiful green light with continuous moving, sparkling glitter (while turned on). Battery operated. Bought it to go in my Harry Potter themed office to sit next to my other potion bottles. Adds a nice glow and is very eye catching,” a shopper writes.

4 A Quilt That Look Pottery Barn

This Hydrangeas Whole Cloth Quilted Throw, which is just $49.99, is giving Pottery Barn-for-less vibes. The fabulous floral pattern is attention-grabbing yet neutral, and the other side features a checkered pattern if you get bored of the flowers.

5 And, This Cozy Striped Blanket

The Stripe Pattern Knit Throw, $27.99, also looks like it could be from Pottery Barn. Shoppers say the blanket is buttery-soft and cozy, with a white-and-aqua striped pattern, and that it will look and feel great on your bed or sofa. I love the ocean-inspired color, which brings the coastal look to your space.

6 A Turtle and Babies Glitter Globe

This Turtle with Baby Glitter Globe, $89.99, looks so much more expensive than it actually is. Shoppers swear it is one of the best glitter globes ever. “Absolutely beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I went back and forth with myself about making this purchase but am soooo glad I got it! I couldn’t stop looking at it in the store and now I can’t stop looking at it here in my home. It’s so sparkly and blue! A lovely piece!”

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7 A Dolphin Decorative Box

This Dolphin and Baby Decorative Box, $29.99, also looks more expensive than it is and makes a great gift. It features a hinged top with a magnetic closure. The hand-applied enamel with sparkling accents brings the perfect amount of special to your space. “Made nicely and reasonable price,” writes a shopper.

8 Tulip Candle Holders

This Set Of 3 Glass Tulip Candle Holders is so expensive-looking and feels like something you would find at Anthropologie for a lot more than $29.99 for three. “These beautiful three glass tulips exceeded my expectations! Thank you!” one writes. “Wanted something simple and elegant for spring to summer decor on my fireplace and these are it. They are so beautiful. Thinking about going back and getting another set for the other side,” adds another.

9 A Seashell Inspired Fountain

Another stunning coastal-inspired item this season is the Seashell Fountain for $64.99, a new customer favorite. Water gently flows over layers of ceramic shells, creating a peaceful trickle that adds a calm ambiance to your space. It pairs well with some other seashell items from the store.

10 A Honeycomb Light

This Honeycomb Accent Light blends a touch of summer with a reminder of honeybees, while providing much-needed brightness to a space. “This lamp is well made and so cute,” a reviewer said. “The light is beautiful, powerful, and compact all at the same time, just one fills my room with light,” another says, adding, “it’s like I’m walking in sunshine.”

11 So Much Pretty Wall Art

Cracker Barrel has a surprising amount of wall art, including this Blue Floral Canvas Wall Decor. The white hydrangea in the blue-and-white vase is gallery-worthy, and nobody will know you got it online. Lovers of the grandmillenial trend will also appreciate this Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor, which comes in a distressed white frame for $14.99.