Shop 11 new Costco kitchen finds hitting shelves this week, from drinkware to ice cream makers.

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Do you want to up your cooking, eating, and entertaining game this summer? Make a trip to your local Costco. The warehouse is filling up with so many fantastic kitchen finds this week, ranging from unbreakable, colorful glasses to outdoor kitchen sets. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Costco kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Acrylic Drinkware

Costco Buys shared some fun and colorful cups for summer. “These Colorful Acrylic Drinkware Sets at Costco are such a fun summer upgrade for your kitchen! You get 8 break resistant cups in 8 different colors and they are BPA free and dishwasher safe…perfect for the pool, patio, or everyday use,” they wrote about the $15.99 item.

2 An Ice Cream and Slushie Maker

Costco Buys shared about the Gourmia gadget that is perfect for summer, just $199.99. “Okay this Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker at Costco is an absolute game changer for summer! It makes soft serve, slushies, milkshakes, frappes, and more with 6 presets and has your treats ready in as little as 30 minutes…no pre-freezing needed!” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Mesh Storage Baskets

Costco Buys shared about a great storage solution for your kitchen. “These Mesh Storage Baskets at Costco are such a good home organization find! You get 2 baskets with a beautiful wooden handle in white or black and they are perfect for literally any room in your house…bathroom, kitchen, pantry, you name it,” they wrote about the $18.99 item.

4 An Entire Outdoor Kitchen Set Up

Costco Wonders shared about the ultimate outdoor kitchen setup. “Costco just dropped the ultimate backyard upgrade at the warehouse with this 5-piece outdoor kitchen setup and it’s the kind of find that makes you start planning summer cookouts immediately. Between the grill, prep space, storage, and outdoor kitchen design, this feels more like a backyard transformation than a simple purchase,” they wrote.

5 Snoopy and Hello Kitty Storage Bowls

Costco Savvy shared about the adorable food storage sets that are going viral. “These are just too cute! 😍 Costco has Snoopy & Hello Kitty 8-piece ceramic food storage sets. Each set comes with 2 large + 2 medium containers with matching vented lids, and they’re microwave + dishwasher safe!” they wrote.

Costco Savvy also shared about a set of two gorgeous kitchen counter stools for $299.99. “Spotted these new counter stools at Costco and I’m impressed 🤍 The curved shape, swivel detail, and neutral upholstery make them such an easy upgrade for so many spaces. Love how a simple piece instantly pulls a room together!” they wrote, adding the dimensions are 19.5″ W x 21.6″ D x 37.4″ H.

7 A Colorful Bowl Set with Clear Lids

Costco Twins shared about a colorful bowl set with clear lids. “We’re lazy, you’re lazy…this 5 piece bowl set at Costco with see through lids is genius,” they captioned the post. The colorful set, which comes with bowls and lids in various sizes, is just $19.99.

8 The Lettuce Grow Tower

Keep fresh herbs and lettuce in your kitchen all year long with the Lettuce Grow tower, shared by Costco Twins. “What! An indoor garden tower! How great is this! We need this in Arizona☀️ It’s 110 out,” they captioned the post. “I love hydroponic garden in the winter so I can have fresh greens when it’s too cold!” a follower commented.

9 Henckels Paradigm 3-Piece Hybrid Ceramic Skillet

Worth a Buck shared about some amazing cookware at the warehouse right now. “Costco find of the day cooking with the new hybrid pans is always better on sale,” he captioned a post. The Henckels Paradigm 3-Piece Hybrid Ceramic Skillet set is $99.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Ninja Espresso Machine

The popular NINJA LUXE CAFÉ is also in the warehouse. “Can’t wait to try it!!” an Instagrammer shared about the gadget. “It brews rich coffee, frothy lattes, and specialty drinks just like your favorite café without stepping outside. It’s compact, easy to use, and perfect for busy mornings, so share with a friend who loves coffee,” Costco Wonders shared earlier this year.

11 Evergrace Noodle Hand Towels

Costco Andy shared about the Evergrace Home Multi-Purpose Chenille Noodle Hand Towels, “a 3-pack of super soft, machine-washable noodle towels perfect for your kitchen, bathroom, or even bath time with your pet; are these going into your home this week?” they captioned the post.