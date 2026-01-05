Costco shoppers are scooping up new winter clothes on sale, including major online deals.

Are you in need of a clothing refresh? Costco is having a significant sale on apparel for the whole family. Currently, there is an online-only buy more, save more sale on most apparel and shoes. Buy five to nine items and save an additional $20. Buy more than ten, and save $50. This includes clearance items that are already significantly marked down. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Costco clothing finds hitting shelves this January.

1 An “Absolutely Gorgeous” Faux Fur Coat

Shoppers are loving this Jones New York Women’s Faux Fur Jacket, just $69.99, available in taupe and black. “As soon as I saw this faux fur, I had to order it. Even put a rush on it so I would have it before my trip. It arrived a day early, Thank you Costco! As soon as I opened it, I was blown away. It is absolutely gorgeous and it looks even better on than it did on the website,” a shopper writes.

2 A “Great Quality” Pair of Nike Sweatpants

There are several new Nike products on the Costco website, including the Nike Women’s Fleece Joggers for $36.99. They are currently available in black, grey, red, and white. “The fit and quality of these Nike joggers is perfect,” writes a shopper.”These sweat pants are super comfortable and great quality material,” agrees another.

3 A Cozy Lounge Set

The Max & Mia Women’s Hoodie Lounge Set, $26.99, comes in green and gray and is so comfy, per shoppers. “This wears like more than just a lounge set. It is so comfortable & great to have if you’re in cold climates,” writes a shopper. “This is made of the softest fabric. It is MAX comfortable and a delight to wear,” adds another.

4 These Thermal Shirts

Women love these 32 Degrees Women’s Heat Tee, 2-pack, $13.99.”How much do I love these, let me count the ways! I have them in every set of colors and they always seem to disappear from my closet and then I find them in my daughter’s closet. They’re thin enough to wear in Fall and Spring on their own, and perfect for layering during the Winter months too under sweaters and business suits/blazers for work. They get a lot of wear from me almost year-round. I highly recommend,” says a shopper.

5 Work Pants That Are “Figure-Flattering”

The Hilary Radley Women’s Pull-On Pant, $14.97, black, navy, and multi, is a great work pant. “We got these in two colors for my daughter who’s a teacher and needed something a little more businesslike but comfortable. She loves them and says they’re very comfortable. Just a caution in case it’s important to you–they do not have real back pockets,” a shopper says. “These pants are so figure flattering!!! They hide the lumps and bumps! The thing I love the most is the slender leg and how comfortable they are! I got them in every color available!” another adds.

6 Straight Leg Jeans That Fit Great

Women love the Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Straight Leg Jean, $15.99 after $4 off. “I’ve been looking for a pair of straight leg jeans and when I came across these I had to get them! They are a bit longer on me (I am 5’3) but that’s not a problem for me. I love the high waistline! I am usually a size 6 in jeans but I sized up to an 8 for a more relaxed fit,” a shopper says.

7 A Warm Puffer Coat

The Nautica Men’s Puffer Jacket is just $19.97 and a warm winter coat. “Nice Jacket! It has 4 zippered pockets and is a nice easy jacket for fall and winter. It’s roomy for It’s size, so layering underneath will not make you feel tight in the chest, back, or armpits. I bought the gray initially, and liked the fit and quality so much that I also purchased the blue one too for variety,” writes a shopper.

8 A Smart Overcoat

The Kenneth Cole Men’s Overcoat, now on sale for $44.97, is an upscale coat. “Really nice coat! I wasn’t expecting it to be heavy (which I like) and the inside fabric is really nice to include the blue lining. I have received compliments on the look of the coat,” writes a shopper. “This is a very nice coat. Warm, but not too heavy and looks quite dressy. Seems to be well-made and true to size. Certainly a great value for the cost,” adds another.

9 Kirkland Signature Joggers

Kirkland Signature Women’s Active Joggers are on clearance for $7.97. “I love these joggers! Bought one pair, loved the fit, very comfortable, roomy, and so soft! I like the zippered pockets and thick waistband that also has a tie front. After wearing the pair I purchased, I loved them so much I bought all the colors!!” writes one. “The price is a steal! Anywhere else, they would be $60-$80. Thanks, Costco!” another writes.

10 Best-Selling Men’s Jeans

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans are among the most popular men’s items, just $16.99 a pair. “If you want high quality jeans at a great price, these are for you. Not only that, you can actually find sizes that you simply cannot find in most stores,” writes a shopper. “The jeans are great quality and fit. For me, the price cannot be beat. I can’t see paying Levi’s or any of those crazy-high-priced Duluth pants when these are equally as good at a price that is at least a third of most ‘popular’ jeans. If you need the special label on your jeans that no one can see through your belt, press on. If you want a great jean at a great price – with free shipping – get yourself some of these.”

11 A Gorgeous Men’s Cardigan

The Frye Men’s Zip Mock Cardigan is on major clearance, $24.97. “Bought the tan for our son. Great style and fit. Washes up nicely and air-dried quickly flat on top of the dryer. I love the leather zipper pull, but the plain back looks unfinished/cheapens the overall look. The front and sleeves are on trend and look terrific,” writes a shopper.