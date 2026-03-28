Shop the 11 best new Costco arrivals this week, from Aloha beach totes to Vacation sunscreen.

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Have you been to your local Costco warehouse this week? It’s always amazing to shop at the store, but this season, America’s favorite bulk-buying establishment is really bringing the goodies. From clothing and shoes to home decor and everything you need for your outdoor spaces, they basically have everything and more. What should you shop for ASAP before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco arrivals this week.

1 Porch Hydrangeas

If you don’t feel like trying to keep hydrangeas alive year after year, but the faux version at Costco. “Spring decor is coming in strong at Costco 🌸 look at these,” Costco New Deals writes. “New porch hydrangeas are such a beautiful find (one of my favorite flowers) super lifelike and they come in a really nice decorative planter. Perfect for a porch, entryway, or even inside for a spring refresh.$129.99 at Costco.”

2 LifeStraw Water Filter Bottles

Costco New Deals shared about a hydration solution. “Costco just dropped the LifeStraw Water Filter Variety Pack! 💧 You get the Personal Water Filter Straw, Peak Series Straw, and Sip Stainless Steel Straw. Worth over $75 individually but only $59.99 at Costco. Enough filtered drinking water for up to 3 people for a whole year. Grab one on your next Costco trip before they run out!” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Backyard Frog Sprinkler

Costco New Deals shared about a dreamy new outdoor item. “How fun is this Giant Croggy fun Inflatable Sprinkler at Costco 🐸 my son would looove this!! $69.99 it attached to garden hose. Perfect for hot weather and summer fun!!!” they wrote.

4 Calla Lillies

Looking for flowers for Easter? “Costco has colorful lilies,” Costco New Deals shared about the beautiful plants. “Soo many different colors of these beautiful Lillies,” a shopper commented. “These are gorgeous,” added another.

5 A Tropical Splash Lagoon

Costco New Deals also shared about a fun outdoor idea for little kids. “New tropical Splash lagoon at Costco from @thestep2company This is super fun it comes with -2 accessories and built in seating! Perfect t summer fun!!!” they captioned the post.

6 Adorable Kids Swimwear

Why pay full price for swimsuits when Costco has adorable kids-sized ones for less? “Check out these cute swimsuits 🩱 at Costco. These are 3-pieces sets that come with a hat 🧢 too. So adorbs 😍,” they captioned the post.

7 Folding Director’s Chairs

Costco Shares also revealed that the popular director’s chair is back. “I bought this chair years ago and I’ve taken it to so many functions. I even bring it out to the backyard for extra seating. The side table seems to be improved since when I bought mine,” they wrote.

8 The Viral Hulken Bag Dupe

Costco Savvy shared about the viral Hulken bag dupe. “Costco’s foldable tote bag with wheels is perfect for grocery trips, bulk items, or even laundry! 🛒🧺. It rolls smoothly with a 360° swivel, holds up to 75 lbs, folds flat for easy storage, and comes in silver or black. This is such a useful find that makes everyday chores easier and more convenient!” they wrote.

9 Men’s Tech Shorts Dupe

Costco Twins also shared a great deal on men’s shorts. “Dupe alert! Why pay triple the price at those ‘OTHER’ athletic brands when you can pay $10 for practically the SAME thing,” they wrote. “So awesome!!!” commented a follower. “I got my hubby 3 pairs!” another added.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 The ALOHA and CleverMade Bag

“The ALOHA Collection & CleverMade Beach Tote just landed at Costco 🏖️ This tote does it all 🙌👜 sturdy enough to stand upright, folds flat for easy storage, plus a built in towel holder and tons of pockets to keep all your beach day essentials perfectly organized. Super cute for summer,” Costco Love shared. “Don’t see it at your store? 🚨 Restocks are on the way in just a few weeks, or snag it online right now 🛒 $19.99 at the store and $29.99 online.”

11 And, Vacation Sunscreen

Costco Does It Again shared about the seasonal return of my favorite sunscree, which literally smells so good that I wear the perfume version of it. “Look and smell like you’ve been to paradise and back! Vacation Classic Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo $21.99,” they captioned the post.