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11 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 27, 2026
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Shop the 11 best Aldi kitchen finds this week, from wooden Lazy Susans to floral drying mats.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 27, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Is your kitchen in need of a little refresh? Run to Aldi. In addition to selling some of the most delicious food and drinks imaginable, the store is a surprising resource for everything you need for your kitchen, ranging from dishes, glasses, and serving items to small gadgets and decor. There are so many fresh spring items in stores right now that shoppers are snapping up. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi kitchen finds flying off shelves this week.

1
A Beautiful Wood Lazy Susan

Crofton Wooden Lazy Susan with Metal Rim
Aldi

I love a good Lazy Susan. Not a lazy woman named Susan, but a spinning tray! Aldi has a great option right now for $14.99. The Crofton Wooden Lazy Susan with Metal Rim looks way more bougie and expensive than it actually is. I would use it in the kitchen to house salt, pepper, olive oil, and other frequently used items.

2
New Drying Mats

Crofton Floral Oversized Drying Mat
Aldi

The drying mats at Aldi, offered in new patterns seasonally, are a must-buy. My favorite in-stock option right now is the Crofton Floral Oversized Drying Mat. If it’s not your jam, choose from other spring and Easter-themed patterns for just $3.99. I love the scalloped edges of this one.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3
Ceramic Salt and Pepper Cellars

Crofton Ceramic Salt & Pepper Cellars
Aldi

If regular old salt and pepper shakers are too boring for you, go to Aldi and pick up a set of Crofton Ceramic Salt & Pepper Cellars, selling for $7.99. They are ideal for storing salt, pepper, herbs, and spices.

4
All the New Aldi Lemon Items

Crofton Lemons 2 Pk Kitchen Towels
Aldi

Lemons are so hot right now, and Aldi is bringing the citrus to stores in many forms. For $2.99, get it in kitchen towel form with Crofton Lemons 2 Pk Kitchen Towels. There are lots of other coordinating items, including the drying mat.

5
A Devilled Egg Tray

Crofton Easter Wood Board, Devilled Egg
Aldi

Serve your devilled eggs on the $9.99 Crofton Easter Wood Board, Devilled Egg tray. Choose from a bunny-shaped acacia board, an egg-shaped marble and acacia board, or a “Hello Spring” acacia paddle board.

6
A Decorated Can Opener

Crofton Can Opener, Floral print
Aldi

Who says can openers can’t be fun? The Crofton Can Opener is just $3.99 and offers a decorated take on the kitchen essential. There are other items to match its floral print.

7
A Flower Snacklebox

Crofton Purple Flower
Aldi

Aldi always has a ton of meal prep containers and snack boxes, and they are unbelievably cheap. This Crofton Purple Flower box is just $3.99 and features various compartments.

8
A New Set of Glasses

Crofton 12oz Drinkware Set of 4, Green
Aldi

Aldi is gaming up its glassware options. The Crofton 12oz Drinkware Set includes four gorgeous green glasses for $9.99. They also come in clear and blue.

9
Carrot Meal Prep Containers

Crofton Divided Carrot Flower
Aldi

If you meal prep or plan on sending Easter brunchers home with leftovers, get this adorable set of Crofton Divided Carrot Flowers containers. It is $3.99.

10
A Tea Bag Caddy

Crofton Ceramic Tea Bag Caddy
Aldi

This Crofton Ceramic Tea Bag Caddy looks totally Rae Dunn and is so functional, neatly storing all your tea bags. It also has a convenient side loop that easily stores the included spoon. Get it for $7.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11
Easter Baking Cups

Crofton Easter Silicone Bakeware or Accessories - 6 pk. Silicone Baking Cups and Cookie Scoop Set
Aldi

And, finally, get a six-pack of the Crofton Easter Silicone Bakeware Silicone Baking Cups for $6.99, perfect for your Easter cupcakes or muffins.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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