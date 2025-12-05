Aldi’s newest December kitchen finds include gifts, gadgets, and entertaining essentials.

Are you looking to infuse some new and exciting items into your kitchen? Head to Aldi! The grocery store with a cult following has so many exciting product drops hitting stores in the next week. In the latest Upcoming Aldi Finds roundup, the store reveals all the kitchen finds that are starting to arrive. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best new Aldi kitchen finds hitting shelves this December.

1 New 24-Ounce Water Bottles

Water bottles are a great stocking stuffer or holiday gift. And Aldi has a new batch hitting stores for just $7.99. Get the Adventuridge 24 oz Sip Your Way Bottle in Blue, Navy, Pink, or Purple. Each features double-wall stainless steel and includes a carry loop and a push-button opening.

2 And, a Stoneware Travel Mug

Shopping for a coffee drinker, or are you one yourself? For $4.99, pick up the Crofton Ceramic and Silicone Travel Mug. The stoneware mug has a silicone sleeve and a plastic lid. It is microwave and dishwasher-safe. The travel mug comes in Black, Green, Pink, or Purple Terrazzo colors.

3 A Tiered Buffet Server

There are three new serving platters to check out, each just $9.99. The Crofton Tiered Buffet Server with a Cream Scalloped Edge is made of bone china and looks like something from a designer home goods store, not Aldi! There is also a white star version and a simpler, rounded one.

4 Cheese Knives

Crofton, one of Aldi’s top brands, just dropped an entire Wine and Cheese collection, just in time for holiday entertaining. For $4.99, get the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories 2 Pack Cheese Knife. The heart-shaped knife is best for hard cheeses such as Parmesan, while the spatula knife is ideal for soft cheese like Brie. Hand wash only.

5 And, Cheese Markers

Next up, also for $4.99 are the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories Cheese Markers. The rustic feeling reusable cheese markers help identify and display cheeses or other foods. Chalk not included. Wipe clean with a dry cloth.

6 A Wood Corkscrew

Moving on to wine! Also $4.99, get the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories Foldable Corkscrew. The wood tool features a compact design for easy removal of cork. Includes a cork lifter, built-in foil cutter, and bottle opener. Hand wash only. This makes a great stocking stuffer.

7 A Wine Stopper

And, next up, also $4.99, the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories Wine Stopper. Another perfect stocking stuffer for wine drinkers it helps preserve freshness and flavor. Hand wash only.

8 And This Wire Cheese Cutter

For $4.99, get the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories Wire Cheese Cutter, perfect for cutting all types of cheese. Hand wash only.

9 Holiday Tablecloths

There are lots of holiday tablecloths in various sizes for $2.99. The Merry Moments 52″ x 70″ Vinyl Tablecloth comes in Candy Canes, Ornaments, Trees, or Christmas Toss patterns.

10 Nutribullet Blenders

Aldi sells name-brand kitchen items. Get the Capital Brands NutriBullet Personal Blender in Blue or Purple for just $39.99.

11 And, Lots of Novelty Mugs

And finally, Aldi is selling so many mugs inspired by your favorite shows for $5.99 each. The Character 21 oz. Oversized Mug comes in a variety of themes, including Yellowstone, Wicked, Gilmore Girls, Stranger Things, Bluey, and Stitch.