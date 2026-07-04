Shop 11 new Aldi finds hitting shelves this weekend, from Lego pajamas to handheld steam cleaners.

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Attention Aldi Shoppers! There are so many new arrivals hitting stores this week and the weekend. The grocery store and-then-some regularly adds new merchandise to its shelves, with many items so popular they sell out almost immediately. What should you shop for this weekend, before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves this weekend.

1 Lego Pajama Pants

There are tons of new Lego-branded products hitting Aldi, including clothing for the whole family inspired by the building blocks. For $9.99, choose from a variety of items, including the Lego Pajama Pan and the Lego Toy Story Pajama Pant.

2 Character Slides

Aldi slides are incredibly popular. The chain always drops really fun collaborations that add a twist to the easy-to-wear shoes. This week, there are some new Licensed Character Platform Slides for $9.99, including Snoopy and in women’s sizes, and Squishmallows Cam in kids’ sizes.

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3 Designer Looking Espadrille Sandals

Why shop at a department store for summer footwear when you can get chic, designer-looking styles at Aldi for less than $10? The Serra Ladies Leopard Espadrille Sandal is a hot new shoe for women.

4 Several New Lego Sets

Part of the new Lego drop? Lego sets, of course. For $19.99, get the LEGO Retro Gaming Console, an old-school video game set. There is also the LEGO Creator 3in1 – Humming Bird and LEGO Creator 3in1 – Playful Puppy for $29.99, the LEGO Spidey Dinosaur for $19.99, and the LEGO Star Wars for $4.99.

5 Summer Door Mat

Aldi doormats are one of life’s simple pleasures. Where else can you refresh your doorstep every season for just $6.99? This season, there is the KIRKTON HOUSE Summer Coir Mat in the Flower Shape, which is my favorite. Other new designs include Hello Sunshine, Home Sweet Home, Squeeze the Day, and We Are Berry Glad You’re Here.

6 New Zen Candles

Aldi is also a great resource for candles, selling tons of affordable options that smell just as good as designer candles. The KIRKTON HOUSE Herbal Oasis Amber Glass Candle is $4.99. Other new scents include Soak, Mind & Soul, and Whispering Dreams

7 A Steam Cleaner

Aldi is also a surprising resource for cleaning gadgets. The store is dropping some new options. If you need a steam cleaner, you won’t find a better deal than the Ambiano Handheld Steam Cleaner for $19.99.

8 So Many Hooks

If you need new hooks or just want to stock up, Aldi has a bunch of new sizes and styles. Choose from Easy Home 2-pk Large Hooks, White; a 6-pk of medium hooks; a 6-pk of small hooks; or a 9-pk of stainless steel hooks, each just $4.99.

9 Luxe Looking Tissue Box Covers

Aldi has some bougie, luxe-looking home decor products. Like how pretty is this EASY HOME Brown Tissue Box Cover, which transforms your bathroom Kleenex into a leather-looking decorative piece? Get it for $7.99.

10 A Blanket Storage Pouf

Aldi is also great at coming up with clever storage solutions. For example, this KIRKTON HOUSE Brown with Grid Stitch Blanket Storage is just $7.99, basically transforming your blanket into an ottoman or pouf.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A Hanging Woven Baskets Set

Hanging woven baskets are a great storage solution that I regularly see at Pottery Barn, but not for this price! The 2-piece set of KIRKTON HOUSE Hanging Woven Baskets comes with a larger and a smaller basket, and it’s just $9.99 for the set.