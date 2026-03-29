Shop the 11 best new Aldi decor finds this week, from flocked bunnies to viral Easter wreaths.

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Spring has sprung, and there is no better example of it than at Aldi! The store’s aisles are filling up with everything you need to get your home in the spring and Easter spirit, ranging from wreaths and Easter ornaments to fun new rugs. What should you shop for ASAP, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi decor finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Aldi Easter Wreaths

If you want to make a major statement this Easter, indulge in a large wreath. For $16.99, select one of the KIRKTON HOUSE Easter Wreaths. Both the bunny and the carrots have been going seriously viral.

2 And, Mini Wreaths

If you want something on a smaller scale, Aldi has those wreaths, too. I love the selection of KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Mini Wreaths, and each is just $6.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Easter Garlands

Deck the halls with eggs and bunnies! There are so many creative and festive Easter garlands at Aldi right now. Each is just $5.99 and more adorable than the next. Grab my favorite, the KIRKTON HOUSE Easter Garland Easter Bunnies with Toile Print & Carrots on your next shopping trip.

4 Spring Trays in Various Shapes, Sizes, and Colors

KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Trays come in various shapes, sizes, and colors this season. I love this natural round option with scalloped edges. These are perfect for serving food, holding decorative items, and creating centerpieces. This one is $9.99.

5 And, Don’t Forget the Tray Objects

For $5.99, don’t forget to select a curated little set of decorations to put in your tray. Aldi offers new bundles seasonally. Currently, there are Easter options, as well as the KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Tray Objects in a cute “flower market” theme.

6 Easter Ornament

I left my King of Christmas pink flocked tree up this year, which transitioned from a Christmas tree to a Valentine’s Day tree and now an Easter tree. I will be buying multiple sets of the $4.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Easter Ornaments, available in several designs, including Mercury Bunnies, Glitter Eggs, and Mercury Eggs.

7 Disney Character Rugs

If you have little ones, they will love the new Disney Character Game Rugs, available in an assortment of characters, $24.99 each, including Paw Patrol.

8 Bougie Easter Candle Holders

People will be shocked to find out that these KIRKTON HOUSE Bunny Candle Holders are from Aldi, not Pottery Barn. Get the two ornate Easter-themed metal candle holders for just $12.99.

9 A Trio of Flocked Bunnies

Flocked bunnies have gone seriously viral this year. Get the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Pack Small Flocked Bunnies, which comes in three color options (Green, Lilac, Ivory, or Pink) for just $5.99.

10 These Blown-Glass Easter Decorations

Aldi is doing the blown glass look for less. For $9.99, choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Confetti Glass Bunny or the KIRKTON HOUSE Confetti Glass Egg, both in a purple and pink color scheme. I would get both of them since they perfectly match.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 And, This LED Bunny Gnomme

Aldi loves gnomes and isn’t afraid of infusing the beloved creature into Easter decorations. The KIRKTON HOUSE LED Bunny Gnome is so hopping cute. The plush decorative object features a light-up LED nose and bendable bunny ears. Get it for $7.99.