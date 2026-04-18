6 Spring Shoes at Marshalls Shoppers Are Buying Now

Shop six spring shoes at Marshalls now, from J. McLaughlin loafers to VEJA sneakers.

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Spring shoe shopping should be a pleasure, not a project. The problem is most retailers treat it like an event—curated drops, waitlists, prices that require real reflection before clicking “add to cart.” Marshalls has always offered the alternative: good shoes—often great shoes—at prices that skip the drama entirely. The current shoe floor proves it.

This week’s selection spans women’s loafers and sandals, kids’ leather flats, and men’s sneakers and boat shoes—everything you’d need to update every pair of feet in the household without coordinating a budget meeting. Best of all, the compare-at prices on some of these are genuinely exciting (and eye-opening). Here are six spring shoes worth tracking down in Marshalls stores now.

1 Made in Spain Woven Loafers With Leather Panels

McLaughlin doesn’t typically show up at discount retailers, which makes finding these Made in Spain woven loafers at Marshalls a discovery worth stopping mid-aisle for. The woven construction is a spring footwear staple, and the leather panel detail gives these enough structure to read as polished rather than casual. They work just as naturally with tailored trousers as they do with cropped jeans and a linen shirt. These spring-ready flats are priced at $59.99, down from $100.

2 Made in Germany Sydney Graceful Sandals

German-made sandals carry a reputation for quality and comfort that few other footwear traditions can match, and these Birkenstock Sydney Graceful sandals are a strong example of why. The silhouette is clean and open, the construction is built to hold up through consistent warm-weather wear, and the graceful proportions make them easy to pair with everything from a sundress to wide-leg trousers. A spring sandal investment that holds its value past one season. Spend just $79.99 for the pair.

3 Leather Jacks Flat Sandals (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)

Kids’ shoes that are actually made of leather are harder to find than they should be, especially at this price. The flat sole and leather construction of these leather Jacks flat sandals are built for real wear—playgrounds, errands, and the kind of spring afternoons that turn into long evenings outdoors. Best of all, the pair will cost you just $24.99, meaning you won’t balk when your child grows out of them in a season or two.

4 Men’s Leather Sport Casual Sneakers

These Steve Madden men’s leather sport casual sneakers hit the middle ground between a dress shoe and an athletic sneaker that men’s footwear has been trying to nail for years. They have a clean, low-profile silhouette in leather that holds up better than canvas through repeated spring wear. They work with chinos, denim, or shorts without announcing themselves as the main event of the outfit. Best of all? These popular sneakers are selling for $29.99 at Marshalls—a $10 discount from their usual price tag.

5 Made in Brazil Leather V90 Sneakers

VEJA has become one of the most coveted sneaker brands of the past several years, driven by its Brazilian-made leather construction and clean, understated aesthetic. Finding these Made in Brazil leather V90 sneakers at Marshalls is the kind of score that justifies the browse. The V90 silhouette is slightly more structured than the classic V10, with the same commitment to quality and style. Yes, they’re an investment at $149, but you’re still saving $40 compared to prices at other retailers.

6 Leather Rosefish Boat Shoes

Boat shoes have made quite the comeback, with some claiming that 2026 is the year of the “quirky boat shoe.” Sperry’s leather Rosefish boat shoe—a handsewn moccasin—is the version worth owning. The construction is both a durability feature and a visual one: The stitching gives the shoe a crafted quality that mass-produced alternatives can’t replicate. Give your outfit a warm-weather, nautical nod for just $34.99 (compared to $70 elsewhere).