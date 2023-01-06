In an ideal world, we'd spend a maximum of five minutes styling our hair. We'd shower, wait for it to dry, add some product, and be out the door. Unfortunately, that's not possible for most people (and if you can't relate, then congrats!). However, there are certain things you can do to make your hair routine faster. For starters: choose a low-maintenance haircut. These simple cuts require minimal salon upkeep and practically style themselves. Read on to hear from professional hairstylists about what to ask for and how to style your cut to get out the door faster.

1 Bob

The bob is a classic cut that never goes out of style. Professional hair stylist Russell Stanley recommends it, especially for women with straight hair over the age of 50.

"This style is low-maintenance because the length of the cut eliminates the need for extensive styling and styling products—all you need to do is add a little bit of product to give your hair some definition and volume," Stanley says. "It's also good for this age group because it adds body and volume to the hair, making it look fuller and more vibrant." Of course, a bob cut is infinitely customizable, and you can add layers, bangs, or angles.

2 Pixie Cut

Stanley recommends a pixie cut for people with curly hair who are looking for a low-maintenance chop.

"It requires minimal styling and upkeep; all you need to do is give your hair a quick trim every few months to keep the style looking fresh," he says. "It adds a youthful look to the face while keeping the hair looking soft and natural." You can work with your stylist to choose the length and shape that suits you best.

3 Layered Cut

A layered cut—which can range in length from a bob to long—works nicely for women over 50 with wavy strands. According to Stanley, the layers give the hair shape and definition, which means you don't have to spend precious time curling it.

"All you need to do is blow dry it after shampooing for an effortless, polished look," he says. The layers also have a natural softening effect that many people are after.

4 Choppy Bob

If you want a more unique cut, try a choppy bob. Stanley notes it flatters most people and requires minimal styling and upkeep. To get out the door, simply add texture spray for definition and volume.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The choppy layers give the hair more body and movement, making it look fuller and more youthful," Stanley says. "This style also adds an edgy touch that can be both modern and trendy." Accessorize with clips, barrettes, headbands, and more to make it your own.

5 Lob

There's no rule that says you need to chop shoulder-length hair after your 50th birthday, and the ever-popular lob is proof. A lob is a long-ish, low-maintenance style that flatters most face shapes and hair types.

Gina Rivera, hair artist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites, told Byrdie it's especially great for those with fine or thin hair. "To really emphasize fullness, add a small amount of mousse, turn the head upside down, and scrunch the hair slightly while drying," she suggests. "To finish, flip hair upwards and use your fingers to tousle the hair from underneath rather than combing it out." Finish with lightweight hairspray to complete the style.