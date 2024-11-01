We know eating late at night can disrupt sleep—ideally, there should be at least three hours before when you last eat and your bedtime, according to experts. “When you eat late at night, you’re going against your body’s circadian rhythm,” Alexis Supan, RD, tells the Cleveland Clinic . But what if you’re really hungry and need a little something to tide you over until breakfast? If you must have a snack late at night, some options are certainly better for you (and your sleep!) than others. Here are the no. 1 snacks to curb cravings, according to nutritionists.

Yogurt or Cottage Cheese Shutterstock Try to pick a snack that won’t give you indigestion. “Yogurt, milk (plain or flavored), cottage cheese and nut butters are examples of ideal late-night foods because they have all three macronutrients, are easily digestible (meaning they spend the least amount of time in your stomach and can be easily absorbed into the bloodstream to maintain overnight blood glucose levels),” dietitian nutritionist Felicia Stoler tells PureWow .

Edamame iStock Edamame is a good healthy snack to have before bedtime. “When you’re craving a salty snack, skip the greasy chips and opt for craveable edamame instead,” says Carrie Madormo, RN, via Taste of Home . “One-half cup of lightly salted edamame has just 100 calories, 7 grams of carbs and 9 grams of protein. Just be sure to go easy on the salt because the sodium count can add up quickly.”

Cucumbers and Hummus Shutterstock Cucumbers are an excellent choice for an evening snack. “If you slice a cucumber and put a little humus on each slice (hummus is also a low-calorie food), it makes for a delicious and very healthy evening snack (my most frequent choice),” says Barbara Koltuska-Haskin, PhD, via Psychology Today . “So, if you are a person who has a habit of having an evening snack, try having a sliced cucumber instead of some unhealthy snacks. Cucumbers are nutritious and low in calories and are a healthy choice for the evening snack.”

Walnuts and Almonds Shutterstock Nuts such as walnuts and almonds contain melatonin for better sleep. “[Nuts] are nutritional powerhouses that can help regulate blood sugar level, fight inflammation, decrease hunger urges, help weight loss and lower your risk of cardiovascular disease,” New York City-based functional nutritionist Daryl Gioffre tells PureWow . “Raw almonds, pistachios and macadamias. [They're] high in healthy fats, they suppress hunger, optimize brain function and help you burn fat.” RELATED: The Only Foods You Should Eat at Night.

Pear and Walnuts Shutterstock Late-night snacks don’t have to be boring. “Fix yourself a mini charcuterie plate tonight with slices of fresh pear, crunchy walnuts and a drizzle of honey,” Madormo says. “It feels fun and decadent without blowing your healthy eating plan. A whole pear has just 96 calories. Add a handful of walnuts and a drizzle of honey for about 250 additional calories.”

Popcorn and String Cheese Shutterstock Popcorn is another healthy snack—just watch the salt.“For my clients with salty cravings, I recommend they munch on popcorn paired with a string cheese,” Lauren Pimentel, MS, RD, LDN, tells Cosmopolitan .

Whole Wheat Chips and Avocado Shutterstock Avocado is a filling and healthy option for a late-night snack. “If you’re craving chips and queso tonight, upgrade your snacking with a few healthy tweaks,” Madormo says. “Whole grain chips are just as tasty without the white flour to keep you up at night; ten chips have about 120 calories. One-half of an avocado with a bit of garlic salt has just 114 calories and is rich in healthy fats and fiber.”