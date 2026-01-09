11 Best New Hearth & Hand Spring Finds Hitting Target This Week

These new Hearth & Hand spring finds are already selling out at Target.

Part of my job is scouring the internet to find the hottest home collections of the moment. This week, nearly every influencer I follow has been posing with the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Spring 2026 collection, which just dropped at Target. It’s only been out for a week or two, and several of the Joanna Gaines-endorsed items, including the viral bookshelf lamps, are already out of stock. What should you shop for before it’s too late? Here are the 11 best new Hearth & Hand spring preview finds at Target.

1 The Viral Bookshelf Lamps

The Wood Mid Tone Bookshelf Lamp went viral as soon as influencers saw it on the website, and it’s already sold out online and unavailable at my store. “This lamp was exactly what my built in shelves were missing. It adds the perfect amount of light and it’s so cute. Recommend!” writes a shopper who managed to find one. “Great little lamp! Yes the shade is almost too big to fit by books, I easily fixed that by letting the base sit in front of my books rather than flush. My shelves are 12″ deep for context. They work amazingly well and are better than trying to fit a lamp into a small sitting room!” another says. “I missed out on the marble one from last year and so I snagged this immediately when I saw it was available at my local store. The quality is great, and unlike the previous version, appears to be level and sturdy. Great value, I’m pleased!” a third chimed in.

2 A Swivel Lamp with Wood Tray

This Swivel Accent Table Lamp with Mid Tone Wood Tray offers similar vibes. The $34.99 offers light and a place to put random desk stuff. “This swivel accent table lamp is both stylish and practical. The mid-tone wood tray adds a warm, modern touch and is perfect for holding small essentials. I decided to put it on my desk to add some more light and use the tray to hold small office supplies. The swivel feature makes it easy to adjust the light exactly where it’s needed,” a shopper says.

3 Woven Storage Trays That Are “Well Made”

Hearth & Hand does simplicity right. This Woven Storage Tray has been an instant hit with Target shoppers, who appreciate that it comes in medium and large sizes. “I absolutely love this tray! It’s a great medium size and seems well made. I can’t wait to use it all spring and summer during our outdoor movie nights!” writes a shopper.

4 A New Dish Collection That Is “Super Cute”

The Pinched Edge Collection of dishes, $4.99 – $38.99 online, is available in green, indigo, and sour cream and has a rustic aesthetic. Each features pinched-edge accents for timeless farmhouse appeal. “Super cute,” writes a shopper. “Love these,” adds another.

5 A “Beautiful” Eucalyptus Wreath

Looking for a non-holiday wreath for your home? The 26″ Eucalyptus Artificial Wreath Green is selling fast. The $34.99 wreath is “timeless,” a shopper says. “Beautiful, all-season wreath. I use it on my covered front porch and I enjoy the larger wreath size. Easy to hang and simply beautiful!”

6 Brush Gold “High Quality” Wire Storage Baskets

Get organized with the Pantry Brass Wire Storage Basket, $19.99. “I absolutely love this basket for storage. It is made of brush gold and is very good quality. I love how the ends of the basket are wood and can easily be carried from one room to another. I use this in my office and it made the room really pop with the gold accents. This is a high-quality storage bin for a very reasonable price,” a shopper writes.

7 Wall Art That Is “Elegant” and “Looks Way More Expensive” Than It Is

Don’t sleep on this season’s wall art. The 16″x20″ Spring Park Wall Art, $29.99, is “beautiful,” according to several shoppers. “So elegant,” writes one. “A beautiful photo and frame, a great addition to my entryway.” Another adds that it’s even better in person. “Looks way more expensive than it was. The frame alone is worth the price, but the whole package is a steal!” they write.

8 Faux Flowers That Look Real

I am a big fan of the faux flowers. The 9″ XS White Sedum Artificial Plants Arrangement is $9.99 and looks incredibly real. “Simple elegance,” a shopper says. “Fell in love with this little plant. Not only was it affordable but it gave my space a much needed lift. Very cute, well made , and it arrived in one piece!”

9 A Plant Stand People Are Using as a Table

I am beyond obsessed with this simple but expensive-looking 18″ Wood Plant Stand Side Table, $49.99, which shoppers are using for many things other than plants. “I absolutely love this little stand. I did not use it as a plant stand however, I needed just enough space on my countertop for condiments to my coffee bar it worked out perfect love it,” writes ones.

10 A Welcome Door Mat That “Doesn’t Shed”

This Welcome Door Mat is perfect for spring and is just $24.99. “Love it!!!” writes a shopper. Another adds that it’s “very nice.” And, it’s high quality. “So cute! I love that it doesn’t shed like the other door mats,” a third says.

11 A “Real Wood” Wall Mounted Wood Display Box

The Wall Mounted Wood Display Box is also gaining traction at $34.99. “Well made, real wood! It’s adorable,” writes a shopper. “Yes if you hang it the door swings the opposite way then shown in picture. I was confused looking at it in store I thought it didn’t have option to hang then saw the 2 holes… probably a production issue. Otherwise it’s really nice heavy quality piece. Not cheap at all,” another adds.