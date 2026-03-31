7 Best Aldi Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the 7 best Aldi spring decor finds this week, from floral doormats to solar globe lights.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi has built its reputation on bulk grocery staples at prices that are hard to beat. But regulars know there’s another reason to make the trip. Tucked alongside pantry essentials, Aldi’s rotating Finds section consistently delivers charming decor pieces at rock-bottom prices.

This week’s spring haul—spanning everything from kitchen accessories to outdoor lighting—is a perfect example of why savvy shoppers always check the aisle. Ready to refresh your space with some savvy spring finds? You won’t want to miss these limited time offers, since once they’re gone, they’re gone.

1 Kirkton House 18×30 Deluxe Spring Mat — Hello Floral

One way to welcome people to your home? Make a great first impression before guests even step inside. Bright and modern, this coir doormat sets a cheerful tone in the best way possible: with festive spring florals that are just right for the season. Best of all, it’s made with a durable recycled rubber backing—meaning it’ll hold up through the summer for just $6.99.

2 Crofton Floral & Bunnies 2-Pack Kitchen Towels

Aldi’s kitchen towels have a bit of a cult following, and this vintage-inspired spring print set makes it easy to see why. They’re seasonal, sweet, and a fraction of what you’d pay elsewhere at just $4.99 for two. Grab yours in time for Easter dinner, but use them all year round.

3 Crofton Ceramic Honey Pot with Wooden Comb

Part kitchen tool, part home decor, this cute ceramic honey pot will make your countertop complete. Paired with a wooden dipper, it’s got the kind of small detail that makes a kitchen feel curated rather than cluttered. At just $4.99, it’s an easy yes at checkout.

4 Crofton 2-Pack Ceramic Tea Trays

A refined little addition to any tea station or coffee bar, these ceramic tea trays are understated, functional, and surprisingly upscale. Available on your next grocery run for just $4.99 for each charmingly coordinated but mismatched pair, they’re practically a no-brainer.

5 Kirkton House 4-Pack Placemats, Blue Floral Quilted

Ready to set the table for spring? These quilted blue floral placemats are an adaptable addition to any dining setup. They bring color and texture without requiring a full refresh, and the whole set is just $9.99.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week.

6 Kirkton House 20×30 Chenille Accent Mat, Flower Arrangement

Soft underfoot and pretty to look at, this chenille accent mat works just as well in a bathroom as it does in an entryway or bedroom. You’ll love the rich jewel tones and thoughtful details: pretty butterflies, feminine flowers, and little botanical flourishes. At $8.99, it’s one of the easiest home refreshes of the season.

7 Belavi Solar Globe String Lights, Warm White

Nothing transforms your outdoor space with as much magic and as little effort as a string of twinkling string lights. These solar-powered globes charge by day and cast a warm, inviting glow by night—no outlets or electricians required. Best of all? You can forget the sticker shock, too, at just $9.99.