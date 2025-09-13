Do Anxiety Meds Raise Dementia Risk? The Science Just Flipped

Contrary to what many people believe, dementia is not a normal part of aging. Dementia is also not a specific disease, but rather a term that describes the cognitive changes that negatively affect memory, thinking, and behavior, explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects an estimated 6.7 million older adults in the U.S.—a number that is expected to double by the year 2060.

Naturally, these startling figures have doctors, scientists, and researchers hard at work to find treatments and a cure for dementia. But, until then, experts are also making people aware of the preventative steps they can take—and that includes limiting or avoiding certain medications. But when it comes to benzodiazepines, the research is split on how risky they are.

Benzodiazepines are commonly taken in the U.S.

Benzodiazepines, more commonly known as benzos, “are a class of medications that slow down activity in your brain and nervous system,” according to Cleveland Clinic. Therefore, they are prescribed for anxiety, mental health conditions like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, insomnia, and to treat seizures in those with epilepsy.

Some of the most-prescribed benzos include Xanax (Alprazolam), Klonopin (Clonazepam), Valium (Diazepam), and Ativan (Lorazepam). The U.S. classifies benzodiazepines as controlled substances because they can be habit-forming and dangerous if misused.

Despite these risks, nearly 31 million U.S. adults (close to 13 percent of the population) report having taken a benzo in the past year, more than 5 million of whom didn’t have a prescription.

Some research links benzos to an increased dementia risk.

A 2021 report published by Psychiatric Times warns that benzodiazepines have been linked with a high risk of dementia.

“Although there are no randomized controlled trials (RCTs) looking at the association between benzodiazepine use and the risk for dementia, six prospective cohort studies, six case control studies, and one retrospective cohort study explore the relationship,” the report says.

Of the 13 studies mentioned in the report, eight showed a positive association between benzodiazepine use and dementia, and two more showed mixed or inconclusive results.

Moreover, a 2016 study published in BMJ and cited in the report looked specifically at how long patients used benzodiazepines as it related to cognitive outcomes. The researchers found that short-term use of this class of drug was associated with developing dementia.

“It remains uncertain whether long-term use is associated with global cognitive decline,” the study authors wrote. This complicates the widely held notion that benzodiazepines are considered safe for short-term use, a period typically defined as two to four weeks for this particular drug.

However, newer studies dispute the association.

Despite these earlier scientific claims, newer studies dispute the association between benzodiazepines (BZD) and dementia.

First, a 2022 study published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions found “little evidence of a causal relation between BZD use and dementia risk.”

The study did observe that higher levels of BZD exposure (more than 365 days over 2 years) were associated with increased odds of a dementia diagnosis, but the results were “not statistically significant.” However, a separate study published this year hypothesized that “this association appears to be driven by the confounding due to higher rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression, and anxiety among users.”

In 2023, researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 30 studies that explored the relationship between benzodiazepine use and dementia risk.

“The evidence supporting this relationship was weak, and the methodological quality of the studies included was low,” the researchers wrote. “In conclusion, our findings revealed limited evidence of a link between benzodiazepine use and dementia risk, and more research is required to determine a causal connection.”

Finally, a 2024 study analyzed the health data and pharmacy records of 5,443 adults with no cognitive issues and similarly found no connection between benzos and dementia risk.

This most recent study did, however, note a slightly higher risk among people who had taken benzos for anxiety, especially at high doses, compared to those who had taken the drugs to sleep.

Either way, benzodiazepines can be dangerous and addictive if misused.

Experts warn that benzodiazepines have long been linked with a wide range of potentially serious side effects. “These drugs are associated with many deleterious effects, including falls, fractures, traffic incidents, and delirium,” explains the BMJ study.

Benzos are also known to cause drowsiness, confusion, blurred vision, loss of motor control, slurred speech, slowed breathing, muscle weakness, and more.

Additionally, these drugs can be habit-forming.

“Benzodiazepines work by slowing down nerve activity in the brain and the rest of the central nervous system, thereby diffusing stress and its physical and emotional side effects,” explains the American Addiction Centers.

In addition to their tranquilizing effects, benzodiazepines release dopamine in the brain, “the chemical messenger involved in reward and pleasure,” they state. “The brain may learn to expect the regular doses of benzos after a few weeks of taking them and therefore stop working to produce these chemicals on its own without them.”

You should not attempt to discontinue use on your own. Speak to your doctor for guidance on how to safely wean yourself from benzodiazepines, or if you believe you’re experiencing negative side effects of benzos, or if you’ve developed drug-seeking behaviors surrounding their use.