11 Best Bath & Body Works Finds to Grab for Candle Day This Week
Attention all shoppers: Bath & Body Works’ 14th annual Candle Day event runs this weekend from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, with online customers getting early bird access on Dec. 4 at 10 p.m., according to a B&BW press release. During the event, three-wick candles will be discounted down to $9.95 (originally $27.95)—that’s a 65 percent savings!
More than 180 three-wick candles are eligible for savings, including new scents, fan-favorite throwbacks, and limited-editions. It’s the biggest candle savings event of the year, so you’ll have to act fast to score big. Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works finds to buy during Candle Day this weekend.
1
‘Tis The Season Candle
Embrace the fragrances of winter in B&BW’s ‘Tis The Season Candle, which has notes of red apple, ground cinnamon, cedarwood, and clove. It strikes the perfect balance of fruity, woody, and spicy.
2
Tree Farm Candle
No one will know your Christmas tree is fake with this Tree Farm Candle burning in the background. Shoppers say it’s “a must-have during the Christmas season” and features a “warm, welcoming holiday scent.”
3
Cranberry & Pomegranate Candle
If you like sweet fragrances, pick up the Cranberry & Pomegranate Candle. As its name suggests, it has undertones of sugared cranberry, juicy pomegranate, as well as crisp red apple.
4
Cozy Winter Cottage Candle
Infused with aromas of warm spices, cedar, and amber musk, the Cozy Winter Cottage Candle “gives off a warm cozy smell without being overbearing,” according to one shopper.
5
Lavender Vanilla Candle
If aromatherapy is more your fragrance type, go for the Lavender Vanilla Candle. It’s relaxing, soothing, and has a year-round scent.
6
Book Loft Candle
Calling all bookworms! Complete your reading nook with B&BW’s Book Loft Candle, a woodsy-inspired scent.
7
Winterberry & Ivy Candle
Catch whiffs of frosted winterberry, English ivy, and white birch in the Winterberry & Ivy Candle.
“It has a sweet berry scent with a hint of something like a pine tree. It’s a pleasant and relaxing scent that feels cozy for a winter night but doesn’t scream holiday,” says one shopper.
8
Bergamot & Musk Candle
For a gender neutral scent, many shoppers are in favor of the Bergamot & Musk Candle. It has fragrance notes of bergamot woods, blue waters, and cozy musk for a comforting, fresh aroma.
9
Eucalyptus Spearmint Candle
Stay stress-free this holiday season thanks to this soothing Eucalyptus Spearmint Candle. It’s like having a spa day at home!
10
Midnight Blue Citrus Candle
If you like fruity scents, then you’ll enjoy this Midnight Blue Citrus Candle. The top layer features a juicy citrus scent before giving way to notes of fresh spring water and sweet mango.
11
Gingham Candle
Inspired by B&BW’s signature design, the Gingham Candle smells like blue freesia, white peach, and fresh clementine, per the brand.