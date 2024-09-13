Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Doctor Shares Easy Way to Protect Against Skin Infections at Gyms

Don't let gym germs ruin your gains!

Woman using wet wipe and sanitizer from the bottle to clean yoga mat at the gym.
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 13, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Don’t let your gym sessions be ruined by a nasty bug. "Skin infections, including MRSA, are most commonly reported in athletes engaged in sports that involve skin-to-skin contact, such as football or wrestling, but transmission can also occur not just during sports but also before and after participation—in locker rooms, for example," Amber Marie Vasquez, MD, an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer in the Prevention and Response Branch at the CDC, tells Consumer Reports. "Open wounds, poor hygiene, and the sharing of towels and equipment all increase your risk." Here’s how to protect yourself from getting a skin infection at the gym.

RELATED: How to Avoid Germs on Airplanes.

Use Hand Sanitizer

A man using hand sanitizer at the gym

Shutterstock

Keep hand sanitizer near you at all times. "You can pick up anything in the gym — it's a breeding ground for bacterial infections and viruses," Ramsey Shehab, MD, tells Henry Ford Health. "The best thing you can do to protect yourself from getting sick is to use those hand sanitizers before, during and after your workout — and keep your hands away from your face.”

Wash Your Hands

Washing hands in a sinkShutterstock

Wash your hands! “I can’t emphasize enough the importance of hand-washing. It is critical to avoiding germs anywhere you go,” primary care physician Philicia Andrews, MD, tells Piedmont Health. “It is also wise to choose a gym that appears to have a culture that promotes cleanliness, like having hand sanitizer stations and accessible spray bottles to wipe down equipment.”

Bring Your Own Mat

cropped shot of an unrecognizable woman rolling up her yoga matiStock

Bring your own floor mat and use your own towels from home. Shower as soon as possible after your workout and ear flip-flops in the shower. Keep open wounds or cuts covered. “Exercise plays a key role in boosting the immune system, so the benefits far outweigh the germ factor, Dr. Andrews says. “Do not let gym germs keep you away.”

RELATED: 21 Exercise Myths You Need to Stop Believing.

Wipe Down Equipment

A woman wipes down a kettle bell at the gym

Shutterstock

Wipe down equipment before and after you work out. “Clean equipment with disinfectant wipes or spray. For additional protection, consider adding a barrier, such as a towel, between your skin and shared surfaces, like workout benches and bicycle seats,” says the AAD. “When it’s possible to provide your own equipment, such as a yoga mat, bring it from home rather than using the gym’s.”

Wear the Right Clothes

A woman working with a fitness trainer at the gym.Shutterstock

Pick clothes that aren’t too tight, and made specifically for working out. “Wear loose-fitting, moisture-wicking clothes,” says the AAD. “This will help keep your skin dry and prevent germs from growing. Remember to wash your gym clothes after wearing them.”


We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

Woman with her hand out to refuse a piece of chocolate cake
Sweet Talk

What Happens When You Stop Eating Sugar

A woman doing cardio interval training outdoors
Train of Thought

Interval Training Can Kick-Start Your Weight Loss

closeup of two hand weights, a tape measurer, and a scale
Inspired Story

Man Who Dropped 150lbs Shares Top 4 Weight-Loss Tips

A woman reading a book with her feet in the pool
Your Next Chapter

Top 15 Self-Help Books

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.