Doctor Shares Easy Way to Protect Against Skin Infections at Gyms

Don’t let your gym sessions be ruined by a nasty bug. "Skin infections, including MRSA, are most commonly reported in athletes engaged in sports that involve skin-to-skin contact, such as football or wrestling, but transmission can also occur not just during sports but also before and after participation—in locker rooms, for example," Amber Marie Vasquez, MD, an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer in the Prevention and Response Branch at the CDC , tells Consumer Reports. "Open wounds, poor hygiene, and the sharing of towels and equipment all increase your risk." Here’s how to protect yourself from getting a skin infection at the gym.

Keep hand sanitizer near you at all times. "You can pick up anything in the gym — it's a breeding ground for bacterial infections and viruses," Ramsey Shehab, MD, tells Henry Ford Health . "The best thing you can do to protect yourself from getting sick is to use those hand sanitizers before, during and after your workout — and keep your hands away from your face."

Wash your hands! "I can't emphasize enough the importance of hand-washing. It is critical to avoiding germs anywhere you go," primary care physician Philicia Andrews, MD, tells Piedmont Health . "It is also wise to choose a gym that appears to have a culture that promotes cleanliness, like having hand sanitizer stations and accessible spray bottles to wipe down equipment."

Bring your own floor mat and use your own towels from home. Shower as soon as possible after your workout and ear flip-flops in the shower. Keep open wounds or cuts covered. "Exercise plays a key role in boosting the immune system, so the benefits far outweigh the germ factor, Dr. Andrews says. "Do not let gym germs keep you away."

Wipe down equipment before and after you work out. "Clean equipment with disinfectant wipes or spray. For additional protection, consider adding a barrier, such as a towel, between your skin and shared surfaces, like workout benches and bicycle seats," says the AAD . "When it's possible to provide your own equipment, such as a yoga mat, bring it from home rather than using the gym's."

Pick clothes that aren't too tight, and made specifically for working out. "Wear loose-fitting, moisture-wicking clothes," says the AAD. "This will help keep your skin dry and prevent germs from growing. Remember to wash your gym clothes after wearing them."




