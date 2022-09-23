Entertainment

She Played Ashley on "Happy Days." See Linda Purl Now at 67.

Purl is still acting, and she's dating a famous fellow TV star.

September 23, 2022
September 23, 2022

With her many notable roles over the years, chances are, a few generations of TV lovers would instantly recognize Linda Purl—but for which character, likely depends on when you grew up. That said, fans of Happy Days will know her best as Ashley, Fonzie's girlfriend during the tenth season of the show. (This came after she played Gloria, who dated Richie, in Season 2.) Purl is also known for being attorney Ben Matlock's daughter, Charlene, on Matlock, and Helene, Pam's mom and Michael's girlfriend, on The Office.

These days, Purl is still acting, and she's also taken on a new venture with her boyfriend, who happens to be a TV star himself. Read on to find out more about Purl's life today at 67.

She's still acting.

Linda Purl at the Publicists Guild of America Awards in 1981
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Purl has been working consistently as an actor since the 1970s, in TV shows, movies, and on stage. Most recently, she's had roles in the TV series Designated Survivor, Hacks, and General Hospital, and the movies Broken Halos and Paul's Promise. Earlier this year, she performed in the play Catch Me If You Can during a UK tour. The play co-starred her partner, actor Patrick Duffy. The two have also performed the show Love Letters together.

She's also a singer.

Linda Purl at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the National Organization for Women in 1986
Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In addition to acting, Purl is a jazz singer. She released her latest album, Taking a Chance on Love, in 2020.

"Both of my parents are to blame," Purl told Broadway World of her love of music in 2021. "Their turntable was always going with either Broadway or jazz. There was a lot of [Antônio Carlos] Jobim. There was a lot of Rosemary Clooney. There were a lot of Broadway chestnuts. I grew up in Japan. My parents fully embraced living in Asia. They lived there for 30 years. But the music was a real connection to their American selves. And so my sister and I were the recipients of this."

She's in a relationship with a fellow TV star.

Purl has been married four times, including to Desi Arnaz Jr., the son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. She has one child with her third husband, producer and screenwriter Alexander Cary.

Currently, Purl is in a relationship with Patrick Duffy, who is most famous for starring as Bobby Ewing on Dallas. The two have been together since 2020. During a 2021 joint interview with Studio 10, the couple explained that they almost worked together in the late '70s on the series Young Pioneers, but that was when Duffy was offered Dallas. "We missed our opportunity for 40 years, but then we made up for it," Duffy said.

They shared that they connected an event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but once lockdown began, they got to know each other better via video chat. Eventually, Duffy blurted out "love you" to Purl while signing off. Now, of course, they're together without computer screens between them.

Purl and Duffy have a new business together.

Purl and Duffy have performed together on stage, but they're also collaborating on a new business that couldn't be further from anything in show business. The couple started Duffy's Dough, a company selling sourdough starter kits that include dehydrated sourdough starter made from one that the actor's mother received 70 years ago. Purl encouraged Duffy to share the starter with others. In an interview with People, Purl said that starting the business has been "eye-opening, so joyful and so interesting."

