Sheree J. Wilson Played April Stevens Ewing on "Dallas." See Her Now at 63.

The actor also played a starring role on Walker, Texas Ranger.

January 4, 2022
January 4, 2022

During the tenth season of Dallas, a new character showed up to claim her share of the Ewing fortune. From that point until the fourteenth and final season, Sheree J. Wilson played April Stevens Ewing. The character is remembered for scheming her way into riches and for her eventual dramatic demise.

But, while Wilson was part of one of the most popular TV shows of all time, Dallas isn't the only hit series the model-turned-actor appeared in. The now 63-year-old also starred on Walker, Texas Ranger opposite Chuck Norris, and she's still acting today. Read on to find out more about Wilson's life after Dallas.

She can be frequently seen in TV Christmas movies.

Sheree J. Wilson at the Family Film Awards in 2019
Wilson starred on Dallas from 1986 to 1991. Then, from 1993 to 2001, she starred as assistant district attorney Alex Cahill on Walker, Texas Ranger. In addition to these roles, she also appeared in movies including Crimewave and Hellbound and series including Matlock and Pink. More recently, she's played roles in a number of TV Christmas movies, including A Mermaid for Christmas and Christmas Belle. Wilson also has her own production company called Sandalphon Entertainment.

She reunited with a co-star for a new project.

Judson Mills, Sheree J. Wilson, Nia Peeples, and Clarence Gilyard at The Hollywood Show in 2018
Over the past few years, Wilson and Walker, Texas Ranger co-star Clarence Gilyard have been starring in a touring production of Driving Miss Daisy together.

"We're just having a ball," she told GetTV. "We've sold out everywhere from Albuquerque to South Carolina. Texas—we just did five days in Dallas. Oh my gosh. We had such a great time because all the Walker, Texas Ranger crew—the hairdressers, drivers, grips, gaffers— everybody showed up. Chuck Norris' son, Mike Norris, was in the front row waving at me."

She's married and has two children.

Vince Morella and Sheree J. Wilson at the Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner-Icon Awards and After Party in 2019
Wilson has been married twice and has two children, Luke and Nicholas, with her first husband, Paul DeRobbio. Since 2018, she has been married to Vince Morella, and according to her website, they live in Dallas.

Wilson decided to leave Dallas—the show—mid-way through the final season when she was expecting her first child. "I was pregnant with my first child and asked to be killed off in grand fashion," she told The Spectrum. "My final scene was filmed in slow motion and quite a dramatic way to end my April Stevens character."

She's called Dallas a "dream job."

Sheree J. Wilson and Patrick Duffy at the "Dallas" 30th Anniversary Reunion in 2008
Wilson has met up with some of her Dallas co-stars at different events over the years, including the 30th anniversary reunion in 2008, which was held at the Southfork Ranch in Texas where the show was filmed.

She reflected on her career in a 2018 interview with TV Grapevine. "I have had a very charmed career with two top shows for CBS running for over 13 years," she said. "Dallas was a dream job and then I got Walker, Texas Ranger to continue the dream! I have also been blessed with working with so many major talented actors and actresses on television, film and stage."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
