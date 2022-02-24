He Played Ralph Malph on "Happy Days." See Don Most Now at 68.

One of the reasons Richie's friends on Happy Days are so memorable is that they all have names that are pretty impossible to forget. There's Fonzie, of course, and Potsie. And then there's fellow redhead Ralph Malph, who was played by Don Most. Most appeared in the first seven of Happy Days' 11 total seasons and returned in a guest role before the series ended. He also voiced his character on the cartoon The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang.

But, while he's remembered for his time as Ralph, Most's career goes far beyond Happy Days, and he's still acting today. He also has a surprising second career: swing music performer. Read on to learn more about Most's life today at 68.

He's an actor and director.

Most has continued acting ever since he was cast in Happy Days, which was one of his first jobs. In recent years, he has appeared in the TV series The Bold and the Beautiful and Glee, and the movies Lost Heart and Holiday in Santa Fe. He has also performed on stage and was part of a touring production of Grease. Like co-star Ron Howard, Most has stepped behind the camera, too, directing three movies: The Last Best Sunday, Moola, and Harley's Hill.

He's also a musician.

Acting isn't his only artistic pursuit—Most performs swing and big band music, too. In 2017, he released an album titled Mostly Swinging. At the time, he shared with The Boise Beat that he first got into big band because his mom listened to it when he was a kid. In the interview, he said that he was happy to hear that other people and their families were now enjoying his music.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"People are telling me their kids overheard it and started listening and really liked it," he said. "Numerous people have told me that their kids; and some of them are teenagers, and it runs all the way up to my age and older. I'm really proud of that, that it seems to transcend some of the normal demographics."

He's a father of two.

Most has been married to his wife, Morgan Hart, since 1982. They couple met when she appeared in a guest role on Happy Days. They have two children, who are both in their 30s.

"Having a family made me realize that too much emphasis is placed on things of a material nature," Most told The Morning Call in 2008. "Sure, it's important to [have security], but the emphasis on [wealth] is out of balance. There are so many other things that can bring you peace and contentment."

He's still close with his co-stars.

Most has stayed in touch with many of his Happy Days castmates and is particularly close with Anson Williams, who played Potsie. The two did an interview together with Studio 10 in 2019 and shared that they have toured a live show together with music and storytelling.

"We're best friends and probably tighter now than we ever were," Most told Fox News in 2020. "I spoke to Henry [Winkler] recently and Marion [Ross] too. Ron [Howard] is probably the toughest to get a hold on, but we still stay very much in touch, probably more through email. And whenever he's in town, we'll catch up over lunch. It really does feel like a family."

