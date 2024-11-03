Are Plastic Cutting Boards Safe? Here's What New Research Shows

There’s no shortage of cutting board options, ranging from small and functional to large and decorative. The material they’re made from is also particularly significant, with many home chefs opting against wooden cutting boards for hygiene and food safety reasons. However, mounting research shows that those plastic cutting boards could release harmful microplastics into your food.

In a recently posted video, grocery shopping and food expert Bobby Parrish explains that he used to prefer using non-wooden cutting boards for preparing raw meat and seafood in his kitchen. However, he then demonstrates what can happen when people use a plastic option in hopes of avoiding a bacteria-ridden wooden board.

“Every time your knife blade goes into the board, it’s picking up little bits of plastic,” he says while showing a knife kicking up small white flakes when making a chopping motion on the cutting surface. “That plastic then gets in your food, and you end up eating it without knowing it.”

@bobbyparrish Here’s why I stopped using plastic cutting boards. Also, never use cooking fats like olive oil or tallow to season your board, they go rancid over time. Also, don’t use mineral oil bc it’s made from petroleum.

Besides the stark examples seen on social media, mounting research suggests that plastic cutting boards could be leeching microplastics into our meals.

A study published in the October 2022 issue of the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that chicken and fish purchased in supermarkets in the Middle East were contaminated with microplastics from the cutting boards used in processing facilities. Researchers also found that washing the food before preparation did not remove the contaminants.

Another study, published in May 2023 in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, focused on different foods, materials, and techniques that might increase microplastic contamination .

Researchers found that polypropylene released as much as 10 percent more contaminants, especially when chopping vegetables. The team estimated that “a person could be exposed to 14.5 to 71.9 million polyethylene microplastics annually, compared to 79.4 million polypropylene microplastics from chopping boards.”

Thanks to a recent viral push on social media, more home cooks are becoming pickier about what they use for chopping their ingredients. Some have even pointed out that using wood—which some fear can become breeding grounds for bacteria due to deep grooves in their surfaces—can be an effective replacement with the proper care.

According to a video released on Instagram by popular kitchen hack guru @brunchwithbabs, the best way to avoid consuming up to 10 credit cards’ worth of microplastic a year is to switch to a wooden option . Caring for them simply involves rinsing them with dish soap and warm water immediately after use and hand drying them to maintain their quality—with one occasional extra step.

“Once a week, give it a little spa treatment: Just sprinkle it with some baking soda and then scrub away with a salt-coated lemon,” she says. Then, just rinse it with white vinegar, wipe clean, and set it out to dry on your counter.

There are also other added benefits to making the switch away from plastic . Besides their aesthetic and decorative appeal, wooden cutting boards are often easier on your knife, keeping them from going dull between sharpenings, Southern Living reports. And while they may cost more upfront than plastic, wooden boards typically last longer in the kitchen and don’t need to be replaced as frequently.