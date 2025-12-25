4 Alcohols That Give You the Worst Hangover, Doctor Says

You might want to keep these in mind on your next big night out.

Whether you’re catching up with friends at an after-work happy hour or having a celebratory night out, running up drinks on your bar tab can feel like a lot of fun—until the next morning. For many, head-splitting, day-ruining hangovers tend to follow all those beers, wines, canned cocktails, and spirits you enjoyed so much in the moment. But while drinking in moderation is always the key to avoiding feeling miserable the following day, what you’re sipping on might also play a part.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Chris Woodward, PharmD, runs down a list of different drink options that could potentially hit you a little harder the following morning. And while he admits that age and genetics also matter—and that no liquor out there is truly foolproof—you might want to consider changing up your game plan if you’re hoping to feel a little better the next day. Here are the alcohols that could give you the worst hangover.

1. Beer and white wine

Opting for a simple glass of chardonnay or a pint of lager can often feel like a better decision when it comes to going out on the town. After all, they’re typically lower in alcohol than cocktails or mixed drinks. But according to Woodward, they can sometimes lead to a “moderate hangover.”

“Lower alcohol by volume, but easy to overdo it,” he warns. “Plus, bubbles? They’re going to speed up absorption.”

2. Red wine

There’s something special about popping the cork on a nice bottle of red wine. But even if you’re a massive fan of cabernet, syrah, or pinot noir, you might want to hold off on having too many glasses in one sitting.

“You’ve got tannins, histamines, sugar: It’s a hangover cocktail before you even finish the bottle!” Woodward warns.

Too much of an oenophile to say no to vino forever? According to Healthline, switching to white wine could potentially lower the chances of developing a horrible hangover—but as always, drinking in moderation (or not at all) is the only true solution.

3. Brown spirits

Whether you’re sipping it neat or making an intricate cocktail, darker liquors are an important part of the bar lineup. Unfortunately, they can also be particularly problematic when it comes to brutal hangovers. Woodward specifically warns against darker spirits like whiskey, bourbon, brandy, and dark rum if you want to avoid feeling ill the following day.

“These are loaded with congeners,” he says. “Aged, flavored, complex—and your liver hates them.” He also specifically points out bourbon, saying it is a “known hangover bomb.”

Congeners refer to the byproducts produced during fermentation alongside ethyl alcohol, which can include acids, esters, ketones, aldehydes, and other compounds, according to Healthline. Some research suggests that alcohol containing higher levels of congeners can potentially cause worse hangovers, including some evidence in an article published in 2008 in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism.

4. Bottom shelf booze

Sure, this one can feel like an obvious red flag. But according to Woodward, cheaper alcohol can be a major culprit for subsequent hangovers. He claims that “bottom shelf booze will hit harder because it’s full of junk!”

While it might seem like a low blow to cast these kinds of accusations, there may be some science behind it. Cheaper spirits that are distilled fewer times tend to have more congeners in them, and according to research presented in a 2013 article in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine, and Pathology, these compounds can slow down the body’s ability to process alcohol effectively.

Want to lessen your chances of feeling gross after a night out? According to Healthline, it’s important to have something to eat before you start ordering drinks and to remember to hydrate with water between alcoholic beverages. You should also try to get as much sleep as possible, but if you still wake up with a hangover, you can try taking pain relievers like ibuprofen to manage the symptoms.