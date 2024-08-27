106-Year-Old Woman With Age-Defying Health Spills Her Longevity Diet Do’s and Don’ts

We've all heard tales of the mythical Fountain of Youth as the secret to a long-lasting life, but some people don't seem to need it. Dorothy Staten, a 106-year-old woman living in El Paso, Texas, is one person who's kept her health going strong for over a century—and she's now sharing her secrets. According to the centenarian, there are a few dos and don'ts of her longevity diet that helped her age gracefully.

In a recent interview with Today.com, Staten revealed some of the rules she follows, specifically about food.

First and foremost, Staten—who used to be a "professional cook"—prioritizes plant-based, unprocessed foods. This includes carrots, greens, spinach, broccoli, watermelon, and canteloupe. She does eat some meat for protein, namely chicken and fish.

In addition to relying on these healthy options, Staten also limits her sugar intake.

"Sugar is not good. It can give you diabetes," she told Today.com.

Staten drinks "a lot of tea," specifically unsweetened varieties. When a sweetener is needed, she prefers a natural option, and honey is actually among her favorite foods.

Pinto beans and cornbread muffins are also high on Staten's list of favorites, the El Paso Times reported in July. As she has lived in Texas for so long (originally born near Austin, Texas, on June 17, 1918, and later relocating to El Paso), Staten told the outlet that she loves Mexican cuisine, too.

Staying hydrated is a top priority for Staten as well. She drinks plenty of H2O, but avoids cold water because she personally believes it's bad for her health. Alcohol is a no-no in her book, too.

But that's not to say that Staten avoids any and all of life's simple pleasures. While she still adheres to moderation, if she's going to indulge, she likes ice cream.

"I like it, but I never eat too much ice cream," Staten told Today.com. "Every now and then, you can have a little ice cream, but not much."



This year, the El Paso Times noted that Staten did have some cake to celebrate her 106th trip around the sun.

Beyond her diet, Staten has been active over the years, going for regular walks until recently. As Today.com reported, she has "worsening eyesight," but she still gets her steps in by walking around her apartment with help from her daughter, Rosie Lyles.

Her daughter also attributed Staten's longevity to how she approaches life.

"She’s straight up with people,” Lyles told Today.com. “[She believes] the way to live a long life is obey your mother and father, and love your sisters and brothers.”

Lyles also told the El Paso Times that her mother is a Gemini, making her one of the "toughies." And besides her healthy approach to life, there's something to say about family ties. According to Today.com, Staten has a sister who is 104 years old.

While this diet and approach may seem strict for your personal preferences, it may very well pay off.

"I feel like I’m 16 years old," Staten told Today.com. "I’m doing fine, honey."